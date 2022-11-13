Sheryl H. Boldt: Thank you, veterans

Have you served the United States through military service? Or stood bravely with your comrades on the battlefield? Have you courageously fought in supportive, administrative or commanding roles?

Wherever you’ve been stationed, and in whatever capacity you’ve served, I join the millions who stand humbly in your presence. I have no words big enough to express my thanks, but I’ll give it my best effort.

You are my hero.

I don’t know your story, but I’ve benefited from your courage. Your sacrifice began the day you pledged to defend our nation’s honor. Although you knew fighting our enemies would be terrifying, you stepped forward. You stayed in the fight, and you defended me and those I love.

Thank you.

I’d like to express my gratitude to your family as well – your parents, spouse, and children who lie awake night after night worrying about and praying for your safety.

You, the family, sacrificed too. You demonstrated your own brand of courage and endurance as you kept the home. You pressed forward, one day at a time, without your loved one by your side. You continued to serve our country in this way until the day he or she finally returned home. Or maybe you’re still waiting for that glorious reunion.

Thank you.

And to you, family members, whose loved one paid the ultimate price in defending the country I love, I’m so very sorry for your loss. And so very, very grateful for your sacrifice.

I wish there were no wars. I hate how war pits nations against each other. Perhaps someday we’ll learn to resolve our conflicts in more peaceful ways.

Yet, while I wish wars weren’t part of our world, I understand why we have them. In a perfect world, other nations wouldn’t want to conquer us and take away our freedoms.

Thankfully, people like you and your family who love our country have the integrity and fortitude to fight to defend her. You’ve embodied John 15:13 (ESV):

“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

We owe you a great debt. May we never take your service for granted.

You have our endless gratitude.