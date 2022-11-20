Sheryl H. Boldt: Thanking God for His watchful care

Have you ever written a letter of thanksgiving to the One who loves you most? A few years ago, I wrote a letter to God to thank Him for His watchful care over me. This is what it said:

Dear Heavenly Father,

Thank You for this minute. By the time I’ve finished writing this letter, many more will have passed. Each one that ticks by reflects Your patience, sovereignty, and work in my life.

I’ll never know (unless You choose to reveal it to me when I meet You face-to-face) what tragedies You’ve withheld for my sake in the time I’ve already lived. Likewise, I have no idea what the next minutes will hold.

But right now, I want to thank You for every minute, including those You still have planned for me. Minutes that will allow me another chance to learn from my mistakes. And (with Your help), do better the next time by correcting and making right a poor choice, an unkind word or a sloppily done project.

Thank You, also, Father, for each moment in which I wait for You to send another creative thought and opportunity my way. Another minute to live the life You have customized just for me.

I’m tremendously thankful, Lord, each time Your mercy, love and wisdom get me through difficult and disappointing moments. Without You watching over me minute-by-minute, I’d be hopelessly lost. And hopelessly hopeless.

You are a powerful and sovereign God, yet You remain a devoted Father. You are more than wonderful. Thank You for all You are to me, every minute of every day.

I love You, God.

Your grateful daughter,

Sheryl

What about you? Would you like to thank God for a specific need He’s met or a time you felt His nearness?

First Peter 5:7 reminds us of our heavenly Father’s constant involvement in our lives: “Casting the whole of your care [all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns, once and for all] on Him, for He cares for you affectionately and cares about you watchfully” (Amplified Bible, Classic Edition).

Maybe reflecting on Peter’s reassuring message will inspire you to write your own letter.

If you’ve never done this, or if it’s been a while since your last letter, take a moment and jot down what you’ve wanted to say to God for a long time. As you express your gratefulness, delight in the truth that Almighty God – your heavenly Father – does indeed care about you watchfully.