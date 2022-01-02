Sheryl H. Boldt: The impact of honoring one another

Imagine the impact this will have on them. Especially when they’re not behaving their best, which is usually when they most need our affection and respect.

There are times when this will be particularly challenging. Believe me, I know how easy it is to give in to knee-jerk and self-centered reactions. I’m so guilty of keeping score and holding on to hurt entirely too long. Even though I know no one is perfect and most of us long to do better.

But what if, as we begin a new year, we asked God to help us value every person?

Let’s guard our thoughts about one another and only speak well of them. And every time we’re tempted to do otherwise, let’s allow the Holy Spirit to stop us mid-track and show us how to respond differently.

If you’re tempted to reject this idea, imagine what your marriage (and other relationships) would be like years from now if you chose to continue hurting and dishonoring one another.

Is this the kind of marriage or relationship you really want, until death do you part?

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.