Sheryl H. Boldt: The power of transforming love

Soon we’ll enter another election season. If history repeats itself, the opposing side will post on social media every disgraceful moment their “enemy” ever did. It’s distressing seeing our political leaders’ worst moments televised.

Every minute of every day, there’s no escaping inquiring minds.

As wonderful as I am (tongue in cheek, for sure), I’m glad there isn’t a camera or Smartphone recording my every word and action.

Yet God hears and sees everything I do, every minute of every day. If I allow myself to think about this too much, I feel ashamed.

The point of this week’s column is not to comment on our candidates’ poor behavior – or the grave consequences of their actions. Rather, I hope to encourage us to remember that we all need a Savior.

“But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8 ESV). The Redeemer Himself – while we were in our shameful, sinful state – died for us.

The closer we come to Christ, the more we recognize how utterly wretched we are and how much we need a Savior. Yet, God, in His mercy, sees us as endearing and worthy of love.