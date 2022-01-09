Sheryl H. Boldt: This minute, right now – the choice is ours

“Please, Stacey, give me a second chance! I’ll do anything to make this right.” The weight of the consequences of my choices was more than I could bear.

Stacey didn’t say a word, but her eyes said it all: my actions had hurt my best friend.

The above story is fictional but closely resembles a story from my past. Perhaps you can recall a similar scenario. Every day we make good and bad choices that alter our lives and the lives of others. We choose to end our marriage, change jobs or go back to college. Sometimes we make an impulsive decision that affects our closest friendships.

I continue to learn that each choice is important and affects my life, emotions and relationships. Most recently, I took a very special relationship for granted. I won’t share the details, but suffice it to say, I did something I regret. Thankfully, after I expressed my heartfelt apology, my friend forgave me. And I remembered the value of considering my choices before I act.

This minute – the one we’re living in right now – is an important one. What are we going to do with it? And what about the next minute?