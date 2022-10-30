Sheryl H. Boldt: Want to experience ultimate fulfillment?

How many years does the average person live on Earth? How many years do they live in heaven or hell?

Do these back-to-back questions give you pause? Do they make you consider how you want to live your minuscule dot of time on Earth before entering into the never-ending forever-ness of eternity?

Let’s talk about how we can have a fulfilling life here on Earth while keeping eternity in mind.

Think about when we’re most satisfied. Isn’t it when we care about others’ well-being ahead of our own? In light of this, how can we experience a truly fulfilled life while also becoming increasingly excited about heaven?

Persecution.

Not the answer you were expecting?

When we risk persecution while sharing our faith, we experience ultimate fulfillment – ultimate love for others and an ultimate expectation of heaven. Each time we’re willing to suffer for our faith, our commitment to others – and to Christ – intensifies.

Persecution, even with its unexpected benefits, isn’t pleasant to think about. Rather than brushing aside the thought, however, we’d be wise to take a serious look at it. It’s entirely possible that Christians in America will experience increasing persecution.

Let’s ask God to help us hate the thought of anyone spending one minute, much less all eternity, in hell more than we fear persecution. To consider people’s souls (even the ones who are persecuting us) as more valuable than our physical lives. To endure disappointment, inconvenience and hardship, when necessary, in order to reach the lost. And to be willing and ready to accept ridicule from the very ones we’re trying to share Christ with.

In Matthew 5:44 (ESV), Jesus makes it clear how He feels about this, “I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

As we obey this verse, we bear a resemblance to our Savior. We start to look like the One Who died for the people we’re witnessing to. Trusting God when we’re persecuted will enable us (individually and as the church) to experience life differently.

Best of all, we’ll live in joyful expectation of one day standing face-to-face with our Redeemer – something we’ll enjoy throughout the never-ending forever-ness of eternity.

Talk about ultimate fulfillment.