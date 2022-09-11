Sheryl H. Boldt: We can trust God

What character in the Bible do you relate to most when your faith is tested?

Sometimes I identify with the father in Mark 9 who pleaded with the Lord for more faith.

This first-century father came to Jesus because a demon had been tormenting, torturing and possessing his son since childhood ‘“… If you can do anything, have compassion on us and help us.” And Jesus said to him, ‘“If you can’! All things are possible for one who believes.” Immediately the father of the child cried out and said, “I believe; help my unbelief!”’ (Mark 9:22-24 ESV).

When our emotions and circumstances scream louder than our faith, when our fears become the ruling power in our trial and we’re at the end of our rope, we find ourselves praying a similar prayer: “Father, help my unbelief! Give me the faith to know that You are all You say You are, and that nothing is impossible for You. Help me to see You right here in my circumstance.”

And during the times when God’s answer is no, we pray, “Father, help my unbelief when You don’t answer the way I desperately want You to – in the way I desperately need You to. Help me trust You in the midst of this anguish and pain. Help me trust that You always know what’s best.”

How would it change our day – our faith – if we fully trusted God and His plan for our lives?

What if we grew to love God’s Word so much that we actually believed He is all He says He is and can do all He says He can do? How would our relationship with Him change if we spent so much time talking with our Heavenly Father that He became increasingly real to us, especially when we needed Him most? Perhaps then we would know from personal experience that God is, indeed, good.

Isn’t it interesting that the whole process of crying out to God in our unbelief is the very act that, over time, strengthens our faith? The simple act of turning to Him in our trials, large and small, draws us closer to Him and helps us recognize His presence and power.

I wish I could say my faith never wavers, but I can’t. Yet even in my doubts – and sometimes because of them – I’m learning to trust God more.

This is why I’ll continue to cry, “Lord, help my unbelief!” as I walk this journey of faith.