Sheryl H. Boldt: What is a veteran?

Who comes to mind when you hear the word “veteran”?

Perhaps you picture an elderly man wearing a hat with a military insignia, or a middle-aged citizen with Semper Fi on his license plate. The word “veteran,” however, encompasses so much more.

Veterans are men and women who have served in the United States military. Those who have put others’ needs above their own ... who have served selflessly for their country ... who have been willing to die for our freedom, rights and safety.

An unknown author described them this way: “A veteran – whether active duty, retired, National Guard or Reserve – is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to ‘The United States of America,’ for an amount ‘up to and including his or her life.’”

What kind of person signs a check like this? What kind of spouse supports their husband or wife to make such a pledge?

I love my country. I know you do, too. Those who sign up to defend this country we love deserve our gratitude, respect and prayers.