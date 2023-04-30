Like many of you, I wonder if I’m living with the right focus in the unpredictable times we’re living in. Sometimes I question how to handle my fear, anger and sadness for the America my children and grandchildren will inherit.

This year’s National Day of Prayer theme, “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.” is based on the second portion of James 5:16: “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much” (NIV).

Rather than succumbing to despair and resentment over the state of our country, I choose to pray. Many of you are praying too. Today, I’m asking God to help us pray with even more fervency for America.

When I pray for God to guide our political leaders, I gain a sense of peace. Praying focuses me and directs my heart, thoughts and emotions. It calms my days and nights. How could I continue if I didn’t talk to God about all that concerns me? And there is much that concerns me.

If we love our country, we must pray for those who lead it. The Bible doesn’t tell us to pray only for the leaders we like, but to pray for “all in high positions” (1 Timothy 2:2). If you don’t know what to pray, ask God to show you how to intercede for our national, local, and spiritual leaders; and our first responders and law enforcement officers.

In light of the chaos and discord ravaging our nation, we also need to pray for each other at home, at work and in our communities. God loves it when we pray for those we consider enemies. Interceding for those who offend us is part of what it means to trust God in trying circumstances.

It’s difficult to live and work in a hostile world, which is why we as Christ-followers must live and love differently. Praying can help us grow in our love for those with whom we disagree and pave the way toward transforming our communities.

When we pray, we honor our Creator. Praying helps us mature in our faith. Our confidence grows as we see there is absolutely nothing too difficult for Almighty God – even in these unpredictable times.

What do you foresee for America’s future? Is this the kind of America you want for your children and grandchildren?

Praying fervently for each other and for our leaders avails (accomplishes) much. It could even unite us as a nation. The more we pray as a unified nation, the better we (and future generations) can face whatever the future holds.