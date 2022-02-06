Sheryl H. Boldt: When our choices hurt our relationships

During the next several weeks, as we celebrate February, the Month of Love, let’s see how much we can grow while meditating on relevant Bible verses. And let’s invite someone to join us on the journey.

Romans 12:2a (ESV) says, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind.”

What would happen if we helped each other resist the enemy so that we no longer live as unbelievers, but rather live as God intended for us to live?

As we encourage each other to spend more time in God’s Word, it might become easier for us to be transparent about the areas in which we struggle. And perhaps we’ll come to realize how much accountability can be an effective tool in our arsenal.

What do you think? Might this work for you?

Will you at least pray about it?

Isn’t it time we stop giving in to the sinful or destructive habits we allow to control us? Isn’t it time to allow God’s loving kindness to transform us? Then we can love others in a way that honors Him.

And love our holy, powerful – and amazing God – more purely.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.