Sheryl H. Boldt: When procrastination stresses you out

Do any of these scenarios describe you or your day?

You’re stressed because your assignment is due at the end of the week.

You know you’d get more done at work — if you were more disciplined with your time.

You sigh deeply at the breakfast and lunch dishes, including the pot you need to cook dinner, still stacked in the kitchen sink.

Your face flushes with embarrassment as you sign in your kids late at school (again), which means you’ll also be late for work (again).

The knot in your stomach grows bigger as the list of family and friends you haven’t kept in touch with grows longer and longer.

How do these kinds of scenarios affect your life?

Because I’ve struggled with procrastination, I understand. You’re tired of ending every day more and more stressed because of the time you’ve wasted. Most of all, you desire to feel God’s pleasure instead of hoping deep down He’ll not give up on you, even though you’re ready to give up on yourself.

Clearly, beating ourselves up for our I’ll-do-it-tomorrow ways only makes it worse. But how do we conquer the lifetime habits of putting things off and mismanaging our time? How do we gain the will to do so and the commitment to stick with it?

Though I’ve improved over the years (thank You, God!), I still have room to grow. One thing that has helped me was learning to value each day and asking God to help me feel excited about all I can accomplish before going to bed each night.

If you can relate to what I’m saying, perhaps this familiar verse could help you develop a more positive and hopeful mindset: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24 ESV).

What if we seize the day and make the most of each one throughout this new year?

Imagine how it will change us (including how we feel about ourselves) if we begin, right now, to rejoice in the miracle and possibilities of each day. Including the one we’re living right now.

The day created by Almighty God — Who will never ever give up on us.