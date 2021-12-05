Sheryl H. Boldt: Would you be labeled a chronic complainer?

Are you a complainer? A sure-fire way to find out is to ask your boss or a co-worker. If you dare, ask your spouse.
I’m confident that if I listened to myself most days, I’d quickly annoy myself. A perpetually cranky mood ruins our thoughts and speech. It negatively affects our relationships, our reputations – and our life’s goals.
Is this hitting too close to home? Or are you still on the fence whether this week’s topic pertains to you?
Test yourself. Evaluate every thought and word you speak for the next 48 hours. Jot down the phrases you use when you catch yourself in a less-than-grateful mode. Honestly consider the findings to determine if you are, indeed, a chronic complainer.
If you are, challenge yourself to respond to disappointments and frustrations differently this Advent season. Determine to deal with life in a more positive way.
From this day on, I invite you to join me in asking God to help us commit to behave differently. Instead of grumpy responses, let’s express thankfulness and appreciation. It won’t be easy to change. Believe me. I know. Just ask my husband, Bert. On second thought, please don’t!
The good news is, nothing is too difficult for God. He can help us reflect His nature as we yield ourselves, including our personalities to Him. Let’s spend time thanking the One who has given us so much so that we can become the people we really want to be.
A dear friend told me recently, “It takes faith and more faith to be thankful.” I agree. As our trust and confidence in our heavenly Father grows, so does our gratitude level.
Each day – and throughout the day – as we prepare our hearts for Christmas, “Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving; let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise!” (Psalm 95:2 ESV).
If you feel unappreciated at the office, instead of dwelling on those feelings, thank God for His purposes for planting you there. When you start whining about the time it takes to fix your hair, praise God that you have hair!
If you’re a chronic complainer, maybe it’s time to choose thankfulness instead.
If you’re not, would you pray for those of us who are? Ask God to help us shed our chronic complaining and instead become chronically thankful.
Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.