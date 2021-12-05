Sheryl H. Boldt: Would you be labeled a chronic complainer?

Are you a complainer? A sure-fire way to find out is to ask your boss or a co-worker. If you dare, ask your spouse.

I’m confident that if I listened to myself most days, I’d quickly annoy myself. A perpetually cranky mood ruins our thoughts and speech. It negatively affects our relationships, our reputations – and our life’s goals.

Is this hitting too close to home? Or are you still on the fence whether this week’s topic pertains to you?

Test yourself. Evaluate every thought and word you speak for the next 48 hours. Jot down the phrases you use when you catch yourself in a less-than-grateful mode. Honestly consider the findings to determine if you are, indeed, a chronic complainer.

If you are, challenge yourself to respond to disappointments and frustrations differently this Advent season. Determine to deal with life in a more positive way.

From this day on, I invite you to join me in asking God to help us commit to behave differently. Instead of grumpy responses, let’s express thankfulness and appreciation. It won’t be easy to change. Believe me. I know. Just ask my husband, Bert. On second thought, please don’t!