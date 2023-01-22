Sheryl H. Boldt: Would you defend me if my life were threatened?

If I saw someone threatening your life, I’d want to do whatever was necessary to fight for your right to live. I believe you’d do the same for me. We’d fight as if we were defending our own lives – because the fight to live is innately placed in us.

In a similar way (from my vantage point), abortion is like seeing a mother beating her child. I’d have to run to that baby’s defense. I suspect you would, too.

I realize abortion is a fiery issue that has the power to arouse strong emotions.

For those who are pro-choice, I respectfully ask that you hear me out. I’m praying for the right words because I honestly don’t want to put even more distance between the two sides.

Let’s pretend that time travel were possible, and you, as a baby developing in your mother’s womb, had the ability to reason. What would you have thought if someone told your mom you were just a glob of tissue? Wouldn’t you have been relieved to hear one of those pesky pro-lifers explain that your heart was already beating by the time she was five weeks pregnant?

What if you could go back in time to when your mother’s friend was driving her to the abortion clinic? Would you, as a preborn baby, have supported your mom’s right to choose? Or would you have been screaming, “I want to live! I want a chance to blow out birthday candles, play hide-and-seek and go to my first day of kindergarten!”

Even as a staunch pro-choicer, aren’t you glad your mother chose life? You’ve had some hardships, but maybe you’ve had a chance to see your children grow up, to play hide-and-seek with them, to see them experience their first day of kindergarten. If you don’t have children, maybe you’ve experienced other joys – marriage, friendship, etc.

If reading this week’s column adds to the pain you feel because you profoundly regret having an abortion, I’m so sorry. I don’t wish the pain you experience on anyone. I pray you’ll embrace God’s forgiveness and find healing. Many crisis pregnancy centers offer free, nonjudgmental counseling for post-abortive women.

If you’re a pro-lifer, please pray for every woman who’s had an abortion, for every dad (and grandparent) who has lost a child through abortion, and for every “mother with child” who’s considering an abortion.

And to those who believe in a woman’s right to choose – and took the time to read my column – thank you. I appreciate the respect you’ve shown me.

I don’t take your kindness lightly.