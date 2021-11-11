10 things you won’t want to miss in Eufaula

From fishing tournaments to football games, Eufaula has its share of memorable events throughout the year. Here are a few Bluff City trademarks Newcomers won’t want to miss:
- Veterans Day Parade: In 2016, the City of Eufaula brought back the tradition of holding an annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown and made it bigger than ever. The city plans to continue this event each year. Thousands attended the parade, which was the largest in recent history held in Eufaula. Eighty entrants participated in the parade, featuring more than 100 veterans and including numerous World War II Veterans. Eufaula is very proud of all veterans who call the Bluff City home.
- When cotton was king: The Eufaula Heritage Association sponsors a tour of historic homes each spring that has put Eufaula on many tourist maps. The Pilgrimage Tour of Homes brings thousands of visitors to Eufaula from across the country. Owners of famous Eufaula homes open their doors to thousands of visitors during the three days of touring. The tour usually includes a few different homes each year, so repeat visitors always have something new to see. Of course there are a few historic places, churches, Fendall Hall and Shorter Mansion that are featured on the tour every year.
- Christmas Tour of Homes: For those who can’t make the Pilgrimage tour in the spring or who just enjoy seeing houses decked out in holiday décor, The Christmas Tour of Homes, also sponsored by the EHA, offers visitors a look at Christmas in Eufaula, past and present. The homes are all lavishly decorated for the holidays. Even those who aren’t interested in the history can appreciate the holiday display. Tickets are available by calling Shorter Mansion at 687-3793.
- Fun in the fall: The annual Eufaula Fest is held in historic downtown Eufaula. Artisans from across the region come to Eufaula to sell and demonstrate their handmade crafts and artwork. The festival takes place in October each year.
- Fine arts: Eufaula City Schools’ students put together a Music and Arts Celebration each year to showcase budding young artists and musicians. This annual event, held at Eufaula High School around March, always draws record crowds into the school. The event usually features special performances by band members, show choir and glee club, and hundreds of students’ artwork are displayed for public viewing.
- Fourth of July: The Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department, Eufaula Barbour Chamber of Commerce and Lakepoint Resort State Park host the annual Fourth of July fireworks display and family day at Lakepoint each year. It’s one of the most well-attended events of the year in Eufaula. Guests spend the day enjoying the park and lake, inflatables, kids parade and the occasional concert. The night culminates with a world class fireworks display over beautiful Lake Eufaula.
- Gone fishing: The Alabama Bass Trail and Walmart BFL series frequently visit Eufaula, self-titled the “Big Bass Capital of the World.” Numerous fishing tournament events keep Eufaula lively on the weekends throughout the year. Local anglers won’t want to miss these events.
- MLK Day: Of the few parades held in Eufaula each year, one of the largest is the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade held downtown. Many attend the parade and almost as many participate, celebrating the life and achievements of the late civil rights leader. Many local civic groups also participate in a Day of Service to honor Dr. King on the day, completing various community service projects throughout the city.
- Relay For Life: Many Barbour County residents are affected or know someone who has been a victim of cancer. The annual Relay For Life event helps raise awareness and money for cancer research. Many businesses, groups and individuals host fundraisers throughout the year, but the culmination event happens around May. The event, along with many other charitable campaigns in town, define Eufaula’s philosophy of giving.
- Friday Night Lights: Cotton was once king in Eufaula, but on Friday nights in the fall it’s all about football. Eufaula residents turn out on Lake Drive during the season to see the Eufaula High School Tigers or the Lakeside Chiefs compete in a favored fall activity, high school football. And when football season ends, there’s still plenty of local sports teams to cheer on from basketball, soccer, baseball and a plethora of recreation league sports teams.