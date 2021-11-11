New amenities abound at Lakepoint State Park

Lakepoint State Park, located on the banks of the 45,000-acre Lake Eufaula, also known as the “Bass Capital of the World,” offers a variety of amenities such as a full service restaurant and lounge, marina, hiking trails, modern campground, swimming complex, tennis courts and playgrounds and now offers a 7-mile trail for off-highway vehicles (OHVs), an educational trail and an archery range.
Thanks to a grant from the state, the trail project that has been in the works for the last several years, opened in mid-July of this year after lengthy delays partially caused by COVID.
The OHV trail was created in the same place as the former golf course in order to not disturb the natural beauty of the park, and it features a variety of obstacles and jumps with three different courses for varying skill levels.
In addition to the OHV trail, Southeast District Supervisor Odell Banks said they have also created a separate trail for motorized carts that will be located throughout the campground and will have an educational aspect to it.
“That one will get more use than probably anything because it’s located within the campground, so all of the kids will be on it on their bicycles and families can walk on it,” he said. “Not only will it give them something to do, but hopefully with the educational kiosks we’re going to add, they’ll learn something about the area.”
Another attraction that opened this year is an archery range, and lanes are featuring targets up to 50 yards away.
Another COVID project, Banks said they also finished wrapping up renovations to 10 of Lakepoint’s 29 cabins. Calling it a “complete gutting,” the renovated cabins received new flooring, fresh paint, remodeled bathrooms and kitchens and updated appliances. Updates to the exterior are in the plans, as well. Banks said after these 10 are completed, they’re looking to renovate 10 more.
“It’s something that was desperately needed, and we’re looking into doing more as soon as we can,” he said.
After a year of uncertainty, Banks said the park’s patrons are coming back in a big way.
“With COVID, everything changed. People not coming, all the big events getting canceled, the weddings and big fishing tournaments…they still had the tournaments, but they didn’t use our facilities like they normally would have,” he said. “But now that everything is coming back, we’re having all those events come back. We went from no business to now a lot of business.”
The resort had a packed house for Memorial Day weekend, and many of those visitors already booked their stay for next year’s three-day weekend.
“People are getting out now and making their reservations and planning, so if you want to do something, you probably need to start making those reservations now,” Banks said.
Though the park is in much better shape than a year ago and has plans for steady growth, they are not out of COVID’s shadow quite yet. Like most places in the country, Banks said they’re struggling with staffing, particularly with the on-site restaurants, particularly the Water's Edge Restaurant.
About Lakepoint State Park
Aside from the lake and outdoor attractions, the showpiece of the park is Lakepoint Resort Lodge and Convention Center. Accommodations include 101 hotel rooms featuring a 32-inch flat screen television, a small refrigerator, coffee pot, iron and ironing board and a hair dryer.
Weddings, family reunions and other special events frequently choose Lakepoint to serve as the venue.
Various locations, both indoor and outdoor, offer a variety of settings, but the outdoor spaces offers scenic views of Lake Eufaula. For those who prefer air conditioning, the same views can be seen from the Patio Room or the Riverside Room, which is also large enough to accommodate most any size wedding.
Interior spaces range from small to large and accommodate 10 to 500 people. Lakepoint offers packages that include: Lakeside terrace; white wedding chairs; banquet facilities; dance floor; setup; linens; place settings; food; wait staff; clean up; and the Patio Room as back up for inclement weather.
In addition to the lodge rooms and cabins, Lakepoint offers 10 lakeside cottages. Handicap-accessible and dog-friendly units are available.
Lakepoint campground features 192 improved campsites. Deer Court has pull through sites including water, electricity and sewage, and Barbour and Clark Loop sites include water and electricity. Tent camping is welcome, and pets are allowed on a leash.
A variety of wildlife viewing opportunities awaits visitors to Lakepoint including possible American alligator sightings. Lakepoint State Park is also a stop on Alabama’s Wiregrass Birding Trail; songbirds and raptors, including osprey, are common in the park.
Nearby attractions include the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge, many national historic sites in downtown Eufaula and local shopping and dining.
Lakepoint is located at 104 Lakepoint Drive. The Lodge is open 24 hours a day, the marina is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the picnic area is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 334-687-8011.
To make reservations, visit https://www.alapark.com/lakepoint-state-park-reservations.