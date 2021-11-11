New amenities abound at Lakepoint State Park

Lakepoint State Park, located on the banks of the 45,000-acre Lake Eufaula, also known as the “Bass Capital of the World,” offers a variety of amenities such as a full service restaurant and lounge, marina, hiking trails, modern campground, swimming complex, tennis courts and playgrounds and now offers a 7-mile trail for off-highway vehicles (OHVs), an educational trail and an archery range.

Thanks to a grant from the state, the trail project that has been in the works for the last several years, opened in mid-July of this year after lengthy delays partially caused by COVID.

The OHV trail was created in the same place as the former golf course in order to not disturb the natural beauty of the park, and it features a variety of obstacles and jumps with three different courses for varying skill levels.

In addition to the OHV trail, Southeast District Supervisor Odell Banks said they have also created a separate trail for motorized carts that will be located throughout the campground and will have an educational aspect to it.