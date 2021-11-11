The Lakeside School ---- Striving for Excellence

Leadership, scholarship and championship are what we represent at The Lakeside School. We are a PreK-12 non-sectarian day school with a proud history. Within our institution academic, athletic, and individual learning happens every day.

As an AISA “Blue Ribbon” school for 20 years, The Lakeside School continues to strive for and achieve excellence.

High expectations are set by our teachers, our staff, our administrators, and our parents. We are fortunate to have community members affiliated with our school which set the bar high, so our student body is motivated and guided to reach their full potential.

The reading curriculum in K-5th has been updated in recent years and uses up to date curriculum that combines language, reading, spelling, and vocabulary that is presented in a challenging and stimulating way.

Students are able to participate in numerous academic competitions such as math team, scholars bowl, technology fair, creative writing competition, oratorical competition and the spelling bee. Many juniors and seniors are taking advantage of the dual enrollment program to get a jump start in college. We also require a year of ACT prep and a leadership class that helps our Seniors prepare for continued education and career.