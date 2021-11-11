The Lakeside School ---- Striving for Excellence

Leadership, scholarship and championship are what we represent at The Lakeside School. We are a PreK-12 non-sectarian day school with a proud history. Within our institution academic, athletic, and individual learning happens every day.
As an AISA “Blue Ribbon” school for 20 years, The Lakeside School continues to strive for and achieve excellence.
High expectations are set by our teachers, our staff, our administrators, and our parents. We are fortunate to have community members affiliated with our school which set the bar high, so our student body is motivated and guided to reach their full potential.
The reading curriculum in K-5th has been updated in recent years and uses up to date curriculum that combines language, reading, spelling, and vocabulary that is presented in a challenging and stimulating way.
Students are able to participate in numerous academic competitions such as math team, scholars bowl, technology fair, creative writing competition, oratorical competition and the spelling bee. Many juniors and seniors are taking advantage of the dual enrollment program to get a jump start in college. We also require a year of ACT prep and a leadership class that helps our Seniors prepare for continued education and career.
The school has continued to emphasize technology enhancements over the past several years. Our educators are staying abreast of technology growth in an effort to keep students engaged in the learning process that is ever changing. We focus on what is necessary for our students to move forward, not just academically, but also by developing the skills they will need as they continue on to higher learning.
We also support instruction by supplementing with
interactive boards, document cameras, iPads, and projectors. While we recognize the importance of technology, we also believe that learning begins and ends with our educators.
Lakeside has a 100 percent college acceptance rate and last year our 23 seniors were awarded approximately $4 million in college scholarship money.
Campus improvements continue monthly and are always geared towards student safety and maintaining buildings and grounds. Capital improvements such as the gym renovation and addition and new locker rooms continue to enhance the campus. Lakeside takes pride in its family-like atmosphere. The students, staff, parents, and alumni are proud of the school and eager to share the successes of the students in the classroom, in competitive sports and in the community.
Lakeside is an establishment built on a foundation that encourages a family oriented atmosphere and teaches values within the classroom.
We recently kicked off a Capital Campaign-Legacy for a Lifetime. Our alumni, past faculty, founders, and friends joined with current school parents, students, and staff to celebrate this exciting endeavor. We have several events coming in the recent months that will continue to celebrate our Legacy for a Lifetime campaign. We are proud to say that The Lakeside School continues its tradition of striving for excellence and producing leaders, scholars, and champions.