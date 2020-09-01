 Skip to main content
Central-EHS play-by-play
Central-Phenix City at Eufaula

Aug. 28

Tiger Stadium, Eufaula

FIRST QUARTER

CPC kick to end zone, touchback

EHS

12:00

1st and 10 at own 20

PC penalty

1st and 5 at own 25

Fuller run for 1 yard

2nd and 4 at own 26

Fuller run for 1 yard

3rd and 3 at own 27

Horne31 pass to Thomas

1st and 10 at CPC 42

Lewis run for 4 yards

Horne 5 pass to Thomas

3rd and 1 at CPC 33

Lewis run for 6 yards

1st and 10 at CPC 27

High snap, loss of 12 yards

2nd and 22 at CPC 39

Horne pass incomplete

3rd and 22 at CPC 39

Fuller run for loss of a yard

4th and 23 at CPC 40

High snap, loss of 19 yards

CPC

7:23

1st and 10 at EHS 41

McKay run for no gain

2nd and 10 at EHS 41

Nix 34 pass to Meeks

1st and goal at EHS 7

McKay run for 1 yard

2nd and goal at EHS 6

Nix pass to Meeks, fumble in end zone recovered by EHS’ Johnson

EHS

5:23

1st and 10 at own 20

Lewis run for 4 yards

2nd and 6 at own 24

Horne pass incomplete

3rd and 6 at own 24

Horne 22 pass to Black

1st and 10 at own 46

Fuller run for 2 yards

2nd and 8 at own 48

Horne 16 pass to Black

1st and 10 at CPC 36

Fuller run for 8 yards

2nd and 2 at CPC 28

Horne 8 pass to Townsend

1st and 10 at CPC 20

Horne 9 pass to Black

2nd and 1 at CPC 11

Paige run for no gain

3rd and 1 at CPC 11

Horne run for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN

Pass for 2 fail

1:41, EHS leads 6-0

Laseter recovers onsides kick

EHS

1:41

1st and 10 at CPC 38

Fuller run for 4 yards

2nd and 6 at CPC 34

Horne pass incomplete

3rd and 6 at CPC 34

EHS holding

3rd and 22 at CPC 50

Horne pass incomplete

4th and 22 at CPC 50

Horne punt 29 yards

CPC

:41

1st and10 at own 21

Nix pass incomplete

2nd and 10 at own 21

Nix 5 pass to Meeks

3rd and 5 at own 26

Nix pass incomplete

4th and 5 at own 26

EHS roughing the punter penalty

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

CPC drive continues

1st and 10 at own 31

McKay run for 3 yards

2nd and 7 at own 34

Nix intercepted by Bishop

EHS

11:10

1st and 10 at CPC 47

Fuller run for 3 yards

2nd and 7 at CPC 44

Horne 6 pass to Thomas

3rd and 1 at CPC 48

Lewis run for 5 yards

1st and 10 at CPC 33

Horne 13 pass to Townsend

1st and 10 at CPC 20

EHS penalty

1st and 15 at CPC 25

Lewis run for 1 yard

2nd and 14 at CPC 24

Horne pass incomplete

3rd and 14 at CPC 24

Horne 24 pass to Townsend, TOUCHDOWN

Lewis run for 2-pointer

8:10, EHS leads 14-0

CPC

8:10

1st and 10 at 50

McKay run for no gain

2nd and 10 at 50

McKay run for 7 yards

3rd and 3 at EHS 43

McKay run for 43 yards, TOUCHDOWN

Pell kick PAT

6:43, EHS leads 14-7

EHS

6:43

1st and 10 at own 21

Horne pass incomplete

2nd and 10 at own 21

Lewis 9 run

3rd and 1 at own 30

EHS penalty

3rd and 15 at 16

CPC interference penalty

1st and 10 at own 32

Fuller run for 2 yards

2nd and 8 at own 34

Horne 3 pass to Stevenson

4th and 5 at own 37

Horne 12 pass to Fuller

1st and 10 at own 49

Lewis run for 15 yards

1st and 10 at CPC 36

Lewis run for 4 yards

2nd and 6 at CPC 32

Horne 1 pass to Black

3rd and 5 at CPC 31

Horne run for 4 yards

4th and 1 at CPC 27

Horne run for 3 yards

1st and 10 at CPC 24

Fuller run for loss of 2 yards

2nd and 12 at CPC 26

Horne pass incomplete

3rd and 12 at CPC 26

Horne pass incomplete

4th and 12 at CPC 26

Lewis pass incomplete

CPC

:50

CPC penalty

1st and 10 at own 10

Nix pass incomplete

2nd and 10 at own 10

McKay run for 15 yards

1st and 10 at own 25

McKay run for 2 yards

2nd and 8 at own 27

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER

CPC

12:00

1st and 10 at own 44

Nix 6 pass to Meeks

2nd and 4 at 50

Nix run for 11 yards

1st and 10 at EHS 39

McKay run for 6 yards

2nd and 4 at EHS 33

Nix 33 pass to Meeks, TOUCHDOWN

Pell kick

10:23, Game Tied 14-14

EHS

10:23

1st and 10 at own 38

Horne pass 9 yards to Black

2nd and 1 at own 47

Horne pass incomplete

3rd and 1 at own 47

Lewis run for 10 yards

1st and 10 at CPC 43

Horne run for 4 yards

2nd and 6 at CPC 39

Lewis run for 4 yards

3rd and 2 at CPC 35

Fuller run for 2 yards

1st and 10 at CPC 33

Horne pass incomplete

2nd and 10 at CPC 33

Horne run for loss of 3 yards

3rd and 13 at CPC 36

CPC penalty

1st and 10 at CPC 21

CPC penalty

1st and 5 at CPC 16

Lewis run for 3 yards

2nd and 2 at CPC 13

Horne run for 3 yards

1st and goal at CPC 10

Fuller run for 2 yards

2nd and goal at CPC 8

Horne run for 5 yards

3rd and goal at CPC 3

Fuller run for 2 yards

4th and goal at CPC 1

Horne run for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN

Kick fail

4:42, EHS leads 20-14

CPC

4:42

1st and 10 at own 30

McKay run for 1 yard

2nd and 9 at own 31

Nix run for 7 yards

3rd and 2 at own 38

Bain 42-yard interception return of Nix pass, TOUCHDOWN

Pass for two fail

3:18, EHS leads 26-14

CPC

3:18

EHS penalty in kickoff

1st and 10 at EHS 40

EHS penalty

1st and 10 at EHS 25

McKay run for 7 yards

2nd and 3 at EHS 18

CPC penalty

2nd and 8 at EHS 23

Nix pass incomplete

3rd and 8 at EHS 23

Nix run for 5 yards

4th and 3 at EHS 18

McKay run for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN

Pell kick PAT

1:11, EHS leads 26-21

EHS

1:11

1st and 10 at own 24

Horne 5 pass to Lewis

2nd and 5 at own 29

Horne pass incomplete

3rd and 5 at own 29

Horne pass 27 yards to Thomas

1st and 10 at CPC 44

Lewis run for 4 yards

2nd and 6 at CPC 40

END OF THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

EHS drive continues

Horne 25 pass to Fuller

1st and 10 at CPC 15

Fuller run for loss of 1 yard

2nd and 11 at CPC 16

Fuller run for 4 yards

3rd and 7 at CPC 12

Horne 12 pass to Thomas, TOUCHDOWN

Pass for two fail

10:06, EHS leads 32-21

CPC

10:06

1st and 10 at own 35

McKay run for 3 yards

2nd at 7 at own 38

Nix run for 39 yards

1st and 10 at EHS 23

CPC penalty

1st at 18 at EHS 31

EHS penalty

1st and 5 at EHS 18

Nix run for 8 yards

1st and goal at EHS 10

McKay run for no gain

2nd and 10 at EHS 10

Nix pass no gain to Meeks

3rd and goal at EHS 10

Nix pass incomplete

4th and goal at EHS 10

Nix pass 10 yards to Meeks, TOUCHDOWN

Nix to Meeks for 2-pointer

6:54, EHS leads 32-29

EHS

6:54

1st and 10 at own 14

Horne pass incomplete

2nd and 10 at own 14

Fuller run for no gain

3rd and 10 at own 14

Horne pass incomplete

4th and 10 at own 14

Horne punt 38 yards

CPC

5:59

1st and 10 at own 48

Nix pass 3 yards to Meeks

2nd and 7 at EHS 49

McKay run for 5 yards

3rd and 2 at EHS 44

McKay run for 8 yards

1st and 10 at EHS 36

Nix sacked for loss of 5 yards

2nd and 15 at EHS 41

Nix pass 38 yards to Meeks

1st and goal at EHS 3

Biggs run for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN

Pell kick PAT

2:40, CPC leads 36-32

EHS

2:40

EHS returns kick to own 26, 2:35

1st and 10 at own 26

Horne pass 4 yards to Fuller

2nd and 6 at own 30

Horne pass incomplete

3rd and 6 at own 30

Horne pass 70 yards to Thomas, TOUCHDOWN

Pass for two fail

1:50, EHS leads 38-36

CPC

1:50

1st and 10 at own 44

Nix pass incomplete

2nd and 10 at own 44

Nix pass incomplete

3rd and 10 at own 44

Nix run for 20 yards

1st and 10 at EHS 36

Offsetting penalties

1st and 10 at EHS 36

Nix pass incomplete

2nd at 10 at EHS 36

Nix pass incomplete

3rd and 10 at EHS 36

Nix pass incomplete

4th and 10 at EHS 36

Nix pass incomplete

EHS

:44

1st at 10 at own 36

Horne takes a knee to run out clock

FINAL: Eufaula 38, Central 36

