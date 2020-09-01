Central-EHS play-by-play

Central-Phenix City at Eufaula
Aug. 28
Tiger Stadium, Eufaula
FIRST QUARTER
CPC kick to end zone, touchback
EHS
12:00
1st and 10 at own 20
PC penalty
1st and 5 at own 25
Fuller run for 1 yard
2nd and 4 at own 26
Fuller run for 1 yard
3rd and 3 at own 27
Horne31 pass to Thomas
1st and 10 at CPC 42
Lewis run for 4 yards
Horne 5 pass to Thomas
3rd and 1 at CPC 33
Lewis run for 6 yards
1st and 10 at CPC 27
High snap, loss of 12 yards
2nd and 22 at CPC 39
Horne pass incomplete
3rd and 22 at CPC 39
Fuller run for loss of a yard
4th and 23 at CPC 40
High snap, loss of 19 yards
CPC
7:23
1st and 10 at EHS 41
McKay run for no gain
2nd and 10 at EHS 41
Nix 34 pass to Meeks
1st and goal at EHS 7
McKay run for 1 yard
2nd and goal at EHS 6
Nix pass to Meeks, fumble in end zone recovered by EHS’ Johnson
EHS
5:23
1st and 10 at own 20
Lewis run for 4 yards
2nd and 6 at own 24
Horne pass incomplete
3rd and 6 at own 24
Horne 22 pass to Black
1st and 10 at own 46
Fuller run for 2 yards
2nd and 8 at own 48
Horne 16 pass to Black
1st and 10 at CPC 36
Fuller run for 8 yards
2nd and 2 at CPC 28
Horne 8 pass to Townsend
1st and 10 at CPC 20
Horne 9 pass to Black
2nd and 1 at CPC 11
Paige run for no gain
3rd and 1 at CPC 11
Horne run for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Pass for 2 fail
1:41, EHS leads 6-0
Laseter recovers onsides kick
EHS
1:41
1st and 10 at CPC 38
Fuller run for 4 yards
2nd and 6 at CPC 34
Horne pass incomplete
3rd and 6 at CPC 34
EHS holding
3rd and 22 at CPC 50
Horne pass incomplete
4th and 22 at CPC 50
Horne punt 29 yards
CPC
:41
1st and10 at own 21
Nix pass incomplete
2nd and 10 at own 21
Nix 5 pass to Meeks
3rd and 5 at own 26
Nix pass incomplete
4th and 5 at own 26
EHS roughing the punter penalty
END OF FIRST QUARTER
SECOND QUARTER
CPC drive continues
1st and 10 at own 31
McKay run for 3 yards
2nd and 7 at own 34
Nix intercepted by Bishop
EHS
11:10
1st and 10 at CPC 47
Fuller run for 3 yards
2nd and 7 at CPC 44
Horne 6 pass to Thomas
3rd and 1 at CPC 48
Lewis run for 5 yards
1st and 10 at CPC 33
Horne 13 pass to Townsend
1st and 10 at CPC 20
EHS penalty
1st and 15 at CPC 25
Lewis run for 1 yard
2nd and 14 at CPC 24
Horne pass incomplete
3rd and 14 at CPC 24
Horne 24 pass to Townsend, TOUCHDOWN
Lewis run for 2-pointer
8:10, EHS leads 14-0
CPC
8:10
1st and 10 at 50
McKay run for no gain
2nd and 10 at 50
McKay run for 7 yards
3rd and 3 at EHS 43
McKay run for 43 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Pell kick PAT
6:43, EHS leads 14-7
EHS
6:43
1st and 10 at own 21
Horne pass incomplete
2nd and 10 at own 21
Lewis 9 run
3rd and 1 at own 30
EHS penalty
3rd and 15 at 16
CPC interference penalty
1st and 10 at own 32
Fuller run for 2 yards
2nd and 8 at own 34
Horne 3 pass to Stevenson
4th and 5 at own 37
Horne 12 pass to Fuller
1st and 10 at own 49
Lewis run for 15 yards
1st and 10 at CPC 36
Lewis run for 4 yards
2nd and 6 at CPC 32
Horne 1 pass to Black
3rd and 5 at CPC 31
Horne run for 4 yards
4th and 1 at CPC 27
Horne run for 3 yards
1st and 10 at CPC 24
Fuller run for loss of 2 yards
2nd and 12 at CPC 26
Horne pass incomplete
3rd and 12 at CPC 26
Horne pass incomplete
4th and 12 at CPC 26
Lewis pass incomplete
CPC
:50
CPC penalty
1st and 10 at own 10
Nix pass incomplete
2nd and 10 at own 10
McKay run for 15 yards
1st and 10 at own 25
McKay run for 2 yards
2nd and 8 at own 27
HALFTIME
THIRD QUARTER
CPC
12:00
1st and 10 at own 44
Nix 6 pass to Meeks
2nd and 4 at 50
Nix run for 11 yards
1st and 10 at EHS 39
McKay run for 6 yards
2nd and 4 at EHS 33
Nix 33 pass to Meeks, TOUCHDOWN
Pell kick
10:23, Game Tied 14-14
EHS
10:23
1st and 10 at own 38
Horne pass 9 yards to Black
2nd and 1 at own 47
Horne pass incomplete
3rd and 1 at own 47
Lewis run for 10 yards
1st and 10 at CPC 43
Horne run for 4 yards
2nd and 6 at CPC 39
Lewis run for 4 yards
3rd and 2 at CPC 35
Fuller run for 2 yards
1st and 10 at CPC 33
Horne pass incomplete
2nd and 10 at CPC 33
Horne run for loss of 3 yards
3rd and 13 at CPC 36
CPC penalty
1st and 10 at CPC 21
CPC penalty
1st and 5 at CPC 16
Lewis run for 3 yards
2nd and 2 at CPC 13
Horne run for 3 yards
1st and goal at CPC 10
Fuller run for 2 yards
2nd and goal at CPC 8
Horne run for 5 yards
3rd and goal at CPC 3
Fuller run for 2 yards
4th and goal at CPC 1
Horne run for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
Kick fail
4:42, EHS leads 20-14
CPC
4:42
1st and 10 at own 30
McKay run for 1 yard
2nd and 9 at own 31
Nix run for 7 yards
3rd and 2 at own 38
Bain 42-yard interception return of Nix pass, TOUCHDOWN
Pass for two fail
3:18, EHS leads 26-14
CPC
3:18
EHS penalty in kickoff
1st and 10 at EHS 40
EHS penalty
1st and 10 at EHS 25
McKay run for 7 yards
2nd and 3 at EHS 18
CPC penalty
2nd and 8 at EHS 23
Nix pass incomplete
3rd and 8 at EHS 23
Nix run for 5 yards
4th and 3 at EHS 18
McKay run for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Pell kick PAT
1:11, EHS leads 26-21
EHS
1:11
1st and 10 at own 24
Horne 5 pass to Lewis
2nd and 5 at own 29
Horne pass incomplete
3rd and 5 at own 29
Horne pass 27 yards to Thomas
1st and 10 at CPC 44
Lewis run for 4 yards
2nd and 6 at CPC 40
END OF THIRD QUARTER
FOURTH QUARTER
EHS drive continues
Horne 25 pass to Fuller
1st and 10 at CPC 15
Fuller run for loss of 1 yard
2nd and 11 at CPC 16
Fuller run for 4 yards
3rd and 7 at CPC 12
Horne 12 pass to Thomas, TOUCHDOWN
Pass for two fail
10:06, EHS leads 32-21
CPC
10:06
1st and 10 at own 35
McKay run for 3 yards
2nd at 7 at own 38
Nix run for 39 yards
1st and 10 at EHS 23
CPC penalty
1st at 18 at EHS 31
EHS penalty
1st and 5 at EHS 18
Nix run for 8 yards
1st and goal at EHS 10
McKay run for no gain
2nd and 10 at EHS 10
Nix pass no gain to Meeks
3rd and goal at EHS 10
Nix pass incomplete
4th and goal at EHS 10
Nix pass 10 yards to Meeks, TOUCHDOWN
Nix to Meeks for 2-pointer
6:54, EHS leads 32-29
EHS
6:54
1st and 10 at own 14
Horne pass incomplete
2nd and 10 at own 14
Fuller run for no gain
3rd and 10 at own 14
Horne pass incomplete
4th and 10 at own 14
Horne punt 38 yards
CPC
5:59
1st and 10 at own 48
Nix pass 3 yards to Meeks
2nd and 7 at EHS 49
McKay run for 5 yards
3rd and 2 at EHS 44
McKay run for 8 yards
1st and 10 at EHS 36
Nix sacked for loss of 5 yards
2nd and 15 at EHS 41
Nix pass 38 yards to Meeks
1st and goal at EHS 3
Biggs run for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Pell kick PAT
2:40, CPC leads 36-32
EHS
2:40
EHS returns kick to own 26, 2:35
1st and 10 at own 26
Horne pass 4 yards to Fuller
2nd and 6 at own 30
Horne pass incomplete
3rd and 6 at own 30
Horne pass 70 yards to Thomas, TOUCHDOWN
Pass for two fail
1:50, EHS leads 38-36
CPC
1:50
1st and 10 at own 44
Nix pass incomplete
2nd and 10 at own 44
Nix pass incomplete
3rd and 10 at own 44
Nix run for 20 yards
1st and 10 at EHS 36
Offsetting penalties
1st and 10 at EHS 36
Nix pass incomplete
2nd at 10 at EHS 36
Nix pass incomplete
3rd and 10 at EHS 36
Nix pass incomplete
4th and 10 at EHS 36
Nix pass incomplete
EHS
:44
1st at 10 at own 36
Horne takes a knee to run out clock
FINAL: Eufaula 38, Central 36
