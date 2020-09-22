 Skip to main content
Chiefs improve to 3-1 after mauling of Meadowview
Chiefs improve to 3-1 after mauling of Meadowview

SELMA— Seven different players scored touchdowns as Lakeside cruised to a 64-0 victory in a non-region road game over Meadowview Christian.

Willie Jackson and Tyler Culpepper scored two touchdowns each with Jackson earning TD runs of 50 and 5 yards and Culpepper tallying on a 44-yard run and a 65-yard interception return.

Darion Smith had a 49-yard scoring run, Jeremiah Bowick a 7-yard TD run, Jackson Edmondson a 37-yard scoring run and Lane Beasley a 12-yard touchdown run. Rashun Upshaw returned a punt 57 yards for the other score.

Lakeside improved to 3-1 with the win. The Chiefs visit 2-2 Crenshaw Christian at Luverne Friday.

