Chiefs lose lead late

Lakeside lost its season-opener, 21-16, at Reeves Field, in turn giving the visiting Valiant Cross Academy Warriors of Montgomery a win in their first game in school history.
Lakeside held a 16-14 advantage with about four minutes remaining before Valiant Cross rallied for the win.
Willis Jackson rushed for 208 yards and scored both of the Lakeside touchdowns. Darion Smith and Tyler Culpepper both ran in a two-point conversion for the Chiefs.
Lakeside is open this week before traveling to Cornerstone Christian at Columbiana Sept. 4 in a Region 1 game. The Chargers are 0-2 after falling to Southern Prep Academy, 28-12, at Michael B. Willis Memorial Field. They will also be at home this week as Banks Academy visits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!