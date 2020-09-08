Chiefs shut out Cornerstone Christian

COLUMBIANA -- Lakeside’s trip to Columbiana was a winning one as the Chiefs rolled to a 42-0 win over the Cornerstone Christian Chargers in an AISA Class A, Region 1 game Friday night.
Darion Smith rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Jeremiah Bowick earned 118 and a touchdown for the Chiefs (1-1 overall, 1-0 in region play). Willis Jackson added 84 yards and a touchdown. Chris Martin scored on a 21-yard run. Both Smith and Jackson also scored on a two-point conversion in the game.
Tyler Culpepper completed only one pass in two attempts, but the completion was a 37-yard TD pass to Hunter Jay.
Culpepper had an interception on defense for Lakeside.
Lakeside returns to Reeves Field Friday to play host to Coosa Valley Academy of Harpersville. The Rebels are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 1.
STANDINGS
AISA
Class 1A, Region 1
All Region
Abbeville Christian 2-1 1-0
Lakeside 1-1 1-0
Crenshaw Christian 1-1 1-0
Lowndes Academy1-2 0-1
Coosa Valley Academy 0-3 0-1
Cornerstone Christian 0-3 0-1
Last week’s results
Lakeside 42, Cornerstone Christian 0
Abbeville Christian 31, Lowndes Academy 8
Crenshaw Christian 67, Coosa Valley Academy 0
This week’s schedule
Friday, Sept. 11
Coosa Valley Academy at Lakeside
Cornerstone Christian at Crenshaw Christian
Chambers Academy at Lowndes Academy
Abbeville Christian OPEN
