 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chiefs shut out Cornerstone Christian
0 comments

Chiefs shut out Cornerstone Christian

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
lakeside logo

COLUMBIANA -- Lakeside’s trip to Columbiana was a winning one as the Chiefs rolled to a 42-0 win over the Cornerstone Christian Chargers in an AISA Class A, Region 1 game Friday night.

Darion Smith rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Jeremiah Bowick earned 118 and a touchdown for the Chiefs (1-1 overall, 1-0 in region play). Willis Jackson added 84 yards and a touchdown. Chris Martin scored on a 21-yard run. Both Smith and Jackson also scored on a two-point conversion in the game.

Tyler Culpepper completed only one pass in two attempts, but the completion was a 37-yard TD pass to Hunter Jay.

Culpepper had an interception on defense for Lakeside.

Lakeside returns to Reeves Field Friday to play host to Coosa Valley Academy of Harpersville. The Rebels are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 1.

STANDINGS

AISA

Class 1A, Region 1

All Region

Abbeville Christian 2-1 1-0

Lakeside 1-1 1-0

Crenshaw Christian 1-1 1-0

Lowndes Academy1-2 0-1

Coosa Valley Academy 0-3 0-1

Cornerstone Christian 0-3 0-1

Last week’s results

Lakeside 42, Cornerstone Christian 0

Abbeville Christian 31, Lowndes Academy 8

Crenshaw Christian 67, Coosa Valley Academy 0

This week’s schedule

Friday, Sept. 11

Coosa Valley Academy at Lakeside

Cornerstone Christian at Crenshaw Christian

Chambers Academy at Lowndes Academy

Abbeville Christian OPEN

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Lake Eufaula Fishing Report
Sports

Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and be…

Lake Eufaula Fishing Report
Sports

Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and be…

Watch Now: Related Video

Eufaula vs. Quitman County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert