EHS grad helps lead Alabama A&M to SWAC Championship

A 2017 Eufaula High School graduate, Alabama A&M senior Breon Austin helped lead his Bulldogs to victory in the recent Southwestern Athletic Conference championship over Arkansas Pine-Bluff by a score of 40-33.

Austin, who started as a true freshman in the fall of 2017 after earning both an athletic and academic scholarship, recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures in the win. Thanks to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA awarded last year, Austin will return for a final season before graduating in May 2022 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

A&M finished No. 1 in the final Spring 2021 Boxtorow FCS HBCU Football Coaches Poll and the final Spring 2021 Boxtorow FCS HBCU Football Media Top 10 Poll.

The Bulldogs opened the spring season hoping to win the SWAC East Division and the resulting berth in the Spring 2021 Cricket Wireless Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Football Championship. The path to an HBCU national title was to have then gone through the Celebration Bowl, where the SWAC champion would face the winner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).