Eufaula holds off Headland

In the last regular season game of the year, Eufaula High School’s varsity softball team held on to a 4-3 win over the Headland Rams Tuesday night after giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning with the help of a two-run shot by Carley Clark to build an early lead, and Clark homered again in the fifth to give her team a 4-0 lead. On the mound, Carly Puckett held the Rams at bay until the final inning, giving up three runs and four hits in seven innings of work and striking out 12.