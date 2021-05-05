 Skip to main content
Eufaula Parks and Recreation baseball, softball scores
April 30 results:

Dixie Darlings 6-8

Rockies vs Yankies

In the first game of a doubleheader, the Rockies scored three in the first inning and shut out the Yankees to take the win. Madison Thomas hit a homerun for the Rockies, and Dakota Childs went 2-2. For the Yankees, Maebry Stanley went 2-2 and Ella Kate Benefield went 1-2.

In Yankees took home the second game by a score of 1-0. The lone run was plated in the fourth inning. Kimber Crist and Benefield both went 2-2 for the Yankees, and Stanley went 1-2. Leah Hartzog went 2-2, and Harper Lee and Kennedy Zellner both went 1-1 for the Rockies.

May 4 results:

Dixie Darlings 6-8

Yankees vs Rockies

The Yankees defeated the Rockies 7-2 after taking a 3-2 lead in the first inning and scoring four in the seventh. For the Yankees, Azariah Harris was 2-2 on the night with a homerun, and Ell Kate Benefield also went 2-2. For the Rockies, Dakota Childs and Leah Hartzog both went 1-2.

Dixie Angels 9-10

Eufaula South vs Eufaula North

Eufaula South bested Eufaula North 8-7. The south held a 6-5 lead at the end of the first, and each team scored two in the second.

Addison Long led the South at the plate going 2-2, and Brooklyn Herring went 1-2 at the plate for the North.

