Keonce Ford marks commitment to National Park College

Eufaula High School senior soccer player Keonce Ford recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play at National Park College in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas.

Ford, a 5’9 forward, midfielder and defender, will play not only his first season of college soccer this fall, but he’ll also be an inaugural member of the Nighthawks’ soccer program. Ford will end his career as a Tiger with a 30-win record over four seasons.

Nighthawks Soccer competes as a Division I program within the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 2. NPC will continue its partnership with Hot Springs World Class High School and will play a majority of home games at its recently renovated, all-turf facility. Some games and practices will be held at other high school and city owned venues across the city.

The Nighthawks Soccer program is led by Head Coach Kevin Tello who came to NPC from the University of Arkansas where he served as Director of Soccer of Operations. Tello has also served on the soccer coaching staff of Hendrix College and the Little Rock Rangers, as well as the head coach at Vilonia High. He played collegiate soccer at Ouachita Baptist University.

