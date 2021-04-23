Lady Tigers outscore opponents 49-12

Eufaula High School’s varsity softball team has won its last three games against Russell County and Valley by a combined score of 49-12.

The Tigers faced Valley Monday night and came away with a 13-5 win. The team jumped off to an early lead thanks to a triple by Carley Clark in the first, a stolen base by Shanaya Collins and a single RBI by Makayla Ingram in the second inning. Four runs were scored in the fourth off the bats of Emily Trammell, Fantasia Jackson and Collins. Carly Puckett and Clark also hit home runs in the third and fifth innings.

Puckett earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle, throwing five innings and allowing one run on two hits and striking out six. Sydney Wiggins started the game for Eufaula and pitched two innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out four

Eufaula batters had 20 hits: Wiggins, Ingram, Clark, Jackson, Catherine Nolin, Puckett, Trammell and Maddie Dowling all managed multiple hits, and Wiggins led with four hits in five at bats.

In the doubleheader against Russell County Tuesday, Eufaula won 20-5 and 16-2 off the bats of Tremmell and Wiggins.

Tremmell went 5-for-5 in game one with a single in the first, a double in the third, a grand slam in the fourth, and a single and a double in the fifth.