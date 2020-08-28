The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams – The river is cooling down a little and the level is holding fairly steady. With the heavy weekend rains, we are up just a little. The shad continue to grow and the bass are in great shape. The shallow bass bite is getting better early and late as the bait are moving into the cooler cover. Blade baits and popping frogs are working well. Texas rigs and Shaky heads rigged with soft plastics are a great choice when the top water bite slows . Watermelon red and watermelon candy are good colors for trick worms and creature baits. The deeper fish remain on the first drops near natural and manmade cover. Carolina rigs using trick worms continue to get a good bite. Heavy jigs are also a good choice. The same colors of plastics are working deep as well.
The crappie are moving up some in the cooler water. I see several fishermen trolling with their spider rigs out. They say they are tipping their jigs with minnows. There are still others fishing deeper structure with minnows where the crappie are holding on the trash piles.
Panfish continue to eat wigglers and crickets near the blow downs and cover on the bank lines.
Catfish are always hungry and the jug fishermen are working the creek ledges using cut bait, livers and hot dogs.
Keep posted on the Alabama Classic updates by signing up for our newsletter at www.alclassic.com. We are blessed with the Title Sponsorship from Alfa Insurance Company by providing a $5,000 first place check for the winning team on June 13, 2021. The total purse is now $15,000 paying 16 places. Big Fish pot is 100% pay back to 1st and 2nd place big fish. James Robert Rosen won the biggest bass in the 2020 tournament with the largest bass caught in our 20 year history with his 9.58 pound trophy.
Keep a close eye on weather conditions when you are out on the river. Use your electronics to navigate the river as the water remains lower for levee repairs at the dam. Warmer weather is forecast in the coming week so keep plenty of water and sunscreen with you.
Pray for one another and reach out a helping hand to someone you find in need.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
- - -
Lake Eufaula reading: Aug. 27
Current Level – 187.86
Full Pool – 188.00
Water Temperature – Mid-80’s
Heavy stain
- - -
Tournament Schedule
AUGUST
29 – Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 -- BFL Bama #5
16-20 – Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 -- T-H Marine BFL
10-11 -- Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 – Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
