Lake Eufaula fishing report

Sam Williams – The river is finally getting in the range the Corps needs to maintain for the levee repairs at the dam. With Sally coming our way and the potential to dump a lot of rain, the river could be flowing really steady. Curves in the river and creeks will be great ambush points to target with spoons and crank baits. With the dirty water, use baits with big rattles to draw attention.

The bass are hanging on the drops in the trash piles. The shad are still plentiful so the fish need to be finessed and aggravated into a strike. Carolina rigs with trick worms in red shad and watermelon red are a good choice. Swimming jigs with creature baits in the same colors are working as well. Chatter baits in this dirty water are working also. The vibration carries well in the dense water and draws the fish. The grass up river is still getting a shallow bite.

Crappie are not liking the dirty water and holding deeper on the trash piles and man made structure. Minnows and minnow tipped jigs worked just above them will get a mess for the table.