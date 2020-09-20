The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams – The river is finally getting in the range the Corps needs to maintain for the levee repairs at the dam. With Sally coming our way and the potential to dump a lot of rain, the river could be flowing really steady. Curves in the river and creeks will be great ambush points to target with spoons and crank baits. With the dirty water, use baits with big rattles to draw attention.
The bass are hanging on the drops in the trash piles. The shad are still plentiful so the fish need to be finessed and aggravated into a strike. Carolina rigs with trick worms in red shad and watermelon red are a good choice. Swimming jigs with creature baits in the same colors are working as well. Chatter baits in this dirty water are working also. The vibration carries well in the dense water and draws the fish. The grass up river is still getting a shallow bite.
Crappie are not liking the dirty water and holding deeper on the trash piles and man made structure. Minnows and minnow tipped jigs worked just above them will get a mess for the table.
Catfish are doing their thing in the creeks hitting jugs baited with cut bait, hot dogs, shad and livers. They are coming up shallower in the cooler water. The bank fishermen are doing well button fishing where they can get close to the deeper drops. The same baits are working for them as well.
Bream have moved off the banks with the dropping water. Look for any type of cover or trash near the bank and work the area with wigglers or crickets.
Keep a close watch for floating debris as the heavy rains from Sally will cause flooding up river that will send limbs and heavy trash floating. Use your electronics maps to stay on course and watch the river cans and creek markers.
Please visit www.alclassic.org, sign up for our news letter to and stay up date on the great future in store for our fishermen for the June 13, 2021 tournament. The first place team will now enjoy a guaranteed check for $5,000 thanks to our new title sponsor, Alfa Insurance. The total purse is now $15,000 paid down to 15th place. We will soon be posting the auction items we will sell on our new Facebook auction to raise the funds we were not able to offer at the tournament last June.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: Sept. 15
Current Level – 185.84
Full Pool – 188.00
Water Temperature – Mid-80’s
Dirty
Tournament Schedule
SEPTEMBER
16-20 – Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3 – Three Rivers Throwdown (Eufaula High Bass Team)
3-4 -- T-H Marine BFL/FLW
9-11 – Alabama Bass Nation High School Regional Qualifier
10-11 -- Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
6-7 – Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
14 – ABA AFT Division 12
21 – Wiregrass Student Angler Trail
22 – Southern Collegiate Fishing
DECEMBER
12 – ABA AFT Division 12
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!