Lake Eufaula: River low with ongoing dam work

The river remains low while the repair work continues on the dam. Weather and Hurricane Sally have delayed progress on the work.

The water is clearing up and the shad are moving shallower as the oxygen level gets better. The shad are working the shallow bank areas and the bass are feeding on them. Chatter baits are getting some great action. Texas rigged dark colored worms are also doing great. Swim jigs with creature baits are also a great choice. Carolina rigs, deep crank baits and heavy jigs are working on the deeper bass. Large dark colored soft plastics are what’s working on the trash piles. Lipless crank baits are also working deep and shallow.

Crappie are still holding on the deeper trash piles. Jigs tipped with minnows and minnows suspended just above the schools are doing well. Use your electronics to locate these fish.

Catfish are loving this dirty water. Jug fishing remains a challenge with the steady current from the water being held down for the repairs on the dam. Bottom fishing with heavy weights using cut bait, worms and chicken livers are getting a good mess for the table.