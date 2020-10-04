 Skip to main content
Lake Eufaula: River low with ongoing dam work
Lake Eufaula: River low with ongoing dam work

Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

Omari Leggett from Atlanta, Ga., and Jessie Walton from Marietta, Ga., display their catches after fishing Lake Eufaula

The river remains low while the repair work continues on the dam. Weather and Hurricane Sally have delayed progress on the work.

The water is clearing up and the shad are moving shallower as the oxygen level gets better. The shad are working the shallow bank areas and the bass are feeding on them. Chatter baits are getting some great action. Texas rigged dark colored worms are also doing great. Swim jigs with creature baits are also a great choice. Carolina rigs, deep crank baits and heavy jigs are working on the deeper bass. Large dark colored soft plastics are what’s working on the trash piles. Lipless crank baits are also working deep and shallow.

Crappie are still holding on the deeper trash piles. Jigs tipped with minnows and minnows suspended just above the schools are doing well. Use your electronics to locate these fish.

Catfish are loving this dirty water. Jug fishing remains a challenge with the steady current from the water being held down for the repairs on the dam. Bottom fishing with heavy weights using cut bait, worms and chicken livers are getting a good mess for the table.

Running the river with the low water is very dangerous. Some of the river cans are off the mark. Use your electronics to be sure you are staying in the river and creek channels. Keep a close eye out for floating debris and all the new stick ups as you run.

Please visit www.alclassic.org, sign up for our news letter to and stay up dated on the great future in store for our fishermen for the June 13, 2021 tournament. The first place team will now enjoy a guaranteed check for $5000.00 thanks to our new title sponsor, Alfa Insurance. The total purse is now $15,000.00 paid down to 15th place.

Pray for out leaders, police and one another.

God Bless & Good Fishn’

Capt. Sam

Capt. Sam Williams

www.hawksfishingguideservice.com

Lake Eufaula readings

Water Level 185.85 msl

Water temp 70s

Water Clarity heavy stain

Tournament Schedule

OCTOBER

9-11 – Alabama Bass Nation High School Regional Qualifier

10-11 -- Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA

NOVEMBER

6-7 – Alabama Bass Nation State Championship

14 – ABA AFT Division 12

21 – Wiregrass Student Angler Trail

22 – Southern Collegiate Fishing

December

12 – ABA AFT Division 12

