Lakeside athletes place at AISA state track meet

Chloe Helms, Sarah Murph, Sophie Seaborn, Laura Beth Horne claimed the top spot at the AISA state track and field meet in the 4x400-meter relay, and Chloe Helms took home the Girls MVP Award, the Overall MVP Award and first place in the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter races.

In field events, Horne came in fourth place in the high jump, Graylin Pomeroy placed fourth in the long jump and Anna Stanley came in fifth and sixth place in the shot put and discus throw, respectively.

In relays, the team of Hannah Buchan, Horne, Rebecca Neville and Pomeroy placed fifth in the 4x100-meter event, and the team of Buchan, Neville, Sarah Murph and Pomeroy placed fourth in the 4x200-meter event.

Individual track event results are as follows:

Chloe Helms: first place, 800-meter; first place, 1600-meter; first place, 3200-meter

Sophie Seaborn: second place, 3200-meter

Sarah Murph: third place, 400-meter

Graylin Pomeroy: third place, 300-meter hurdles; sixth place, 100-meter hurdles

Addy Helms: fourth place, 1600-meter

Laura Beth Horne: fifth place, 100-meter

Ellie Haney: fifth place, 300-meter hurdles; seventh place, 100-meter hurdles

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.