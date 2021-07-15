Local student to compete in national rodeo finals

Lakeside School incoming junior Logan Meadows and his team roping partner Harrison Parkman placed fourth overall in the Alabama High School Rodeo Finals in Andalusia, qualifying them for a trip to the National High School Finals in Lincoln, Neb. from July 18-24.

Meadows and Parkman, who have been a team for almost four years, met at Hillside Ranch Horn and Hooves Family Rodeo in Eufaula about five years ago, and together they’ve won numerous awards, most notably the 2020 Southeastern Team Roping Champions.

Both teammates were exposed to rodeo life early on with their dads previously competing and also owning horses, and the pair said they plan to continue in the rodeo circuit after high school.

Meadows is the son of Lance and Alanna Meadows and Sarah Milburn, all of Eufaula, and Harrison is the son of Brenden and Kadra Parkman of Ramer. Harrison is a junior at Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery.

