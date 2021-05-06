Peterson celebrates commitment to IU with signing ceremony

After committing to Indiana last June and officially signing in a small ceremony with just her family in November, Eufaula High School girls’ basketball senior guard Kaitlin Peterson was finally able to celebrate her accomplishments with her teammates, teachers and friends in a signing ceremony held last Friday in the school gym.
Peterson averaged 26.5 points per game for Eufaula this season and hit 5-of-14 shots, including 1-of-3 3-pointers, and was a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line in the AHSAA 31st Alabama vs Mississippi All-Star game played in March. EHS head coach Jermieke Cliatt said he’s proud of the work she’s put in over her four years on the team.
“When I first took the job, I knew she would be a Power 5 player,” Cliatt said in an interview on her signing day. “I have watched her grow and mature her basketball game from a freshman starting at the point guard position. That is difficult to do as a freshman – playing point guard position as a Class 5A school basically playing in a 6A classification.
“Her motor is always at 110 percent. I can’t remember one game that she didn’t play hard. She also makes good grades. The sky is the limit for her.”
Cliatt said Peterson has been successful not just because of her natural ability on the court, but because of a desire to listen to coaches and work on improving.
“The No. 1 thing that helped her get where she is at is her allowing me to coach her hard,” Cliatt said. “A lot of kids don’t want to be coached hard. The generation now will shut down, but she has never shut down when I have coached her hard.”
Though she plays mostly point guard, Peterson can also play the 2 and 3 positions on the court. She is expected to continue that at Indiana.
In a video message played during her ceremony, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said they were excited for her to join them soon.
“Congratulations. We are so happy you’re going to be a part of our Indiana women’s basketball family. We can’t wait to see you. Have fun, and enjoy this moment,” she said.
Peterson expressed thanks to her school for coming out to support her; her coaches for preparing her and giving her opportunities to better herself; her teachers for making sure her grades were always up to standard; her parents for pushing her and encouraging her; her brother for introducing her to the game of basketball; her grandmother for always being there for her and encouraging her faith; her sister for keeping her motivated and accountable; and her team for having her back. She also gave a special recognition to her uncle who passed away in August.
“When he was living, he did so much for me and the team,” she said. “It hurts my heart that he’s not here with me today, but I know he’s proud of me.”
Peterson said she has no reservations about being so far from home, except for the colder weather, and is looking forward to making relationships with her new teammates.
“I feel like it’s going to be a good environment for me,” she said. “Good vibes, as people like to say now.”
Indiana made it to the Elite 8 this past season for the first time ever after upsetting No. 1 seed North Carolina State and finished with a record of 21-6. The Hoosiers set a new program record with 16 Big Ten wins and its highest finish in the league in second place, and four Hoosiers earned All-Big Ten honors including two first team honorees.