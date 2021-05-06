Peterson celebrates commitment to IU with signing ceremony

“The No. 1 thing that helped her get where she is at is her allowing me to coach her hard,” Cliatt said. “A lot of kids don’t want to be coached hard. The generation now will shut down, but she has never shut down when I have coached her hard.”

Though she plays mostly point guard, Peterson can also play the 2 and 3 positions on the court. She is expected to continue that at Indiana.

In a video message played during her ceremony, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said they were excited for her to join them soon.

“Congratulations. We are so happy you’re going to be a part of our Indiana women’s basketball family. We can’t wait to see you. Have fun, and enjoy this moment,” she said.

Peterson expressed thanks to her school for coming out to support her; her coaches for preparing her and giving her opportunities to better herself; her teachers for making sure her grades were always up to standard; her parents for pushing her and encouraging her; her brother for introducing her to the game of basketball; her grandmother for always being there for her and encouraging her faith; her sister for keeping her motivated and accountable; and her team for having her back. She also gave a special recognition to her uncle who passed away in August.