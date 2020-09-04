 Skip to main content
This Week’s Gridiron Matchups
This Week's Gridiron Matchups

High school football state playoff games involving schools from Barbour County:

All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3

WHO: Eufaula Tigers at Lee Generals

WHERE: at Cramton Bowl, Montgomery

SERIES: First meeting

RECORDS: Eufaula (2-0); Lee (1-1)

COACHES: Ed Rigby (16-9 in 3rd season at Eufaula, 69-21 in 8th season in Alabama); Eric Hudson (8-2 in 2nd season at Lee)

Noteworthy: Lee dropped to Class 6A after having been a 7A schools. The Generals have won five state championships during the playoff era and 12 more mythical state titles. Lee opened the season with a 7-point loss at Daphne, then beat Jeff Davis last week at Cramton Bowl, 19-14. Eufaula won its only game last year at Cramton Bowl over Carver, but was 0-2 there in 2018, including a last-second loss to Sidney Lanier and another setback to Park Crossing.

Friday, Sept. 4

WHO: Lakeside Chiefs at Cornerstone Christian Chargers

WHERE: Michael B. Willis Memorial Field, Columbiana

SERIES: Lakeside leads, 5-1

PREVIOUS MEETING: Lakeside won, 48-27, 2017

RECORDS: Lakeside (0-1); Cornerstone Christian (0-2)

COACHES: Josh McConnell (2-9 in 2nd season at Lakeside); James Lee (10-24 in 4th season at Cornerstone Christian, 14-18-2 in 6th season overall)

Noteworthy: Lakeside is trying to win its first game since Nov. 1, 2019 when its beat Pike Liberal Arts in Troy. Cornerstone Christian has not won a home game since Oct. 19, 2018.

