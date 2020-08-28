 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week’s Gridiron Matchups
0 comments

This Week’s Gridiron Matchups

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

High school football state playoff games involving schools from Barbour County:

All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

WHO: Central-Phenix City Red Devils at Eufaula Tigers

WHERE: at Tiger Stadium, Eufaula

SERIES: Eufaula leads, 16-13-3

PREVIOUS MEETING: Central won 28-14, 2007

RECORDS: Central (0-1); Eufaula (1-0)

COACHES: Patrick Nix (0-1 in first season at Central, 66-23 in 8th season overall); Ed Rigby (15-9 in 3rd season at Eufaula, 68-21 in 8th season in Alabama)

Noteworthy: Eufaula’s last win over Central was a 33-7 whipping of the Red Devils at Phenix City in 2006, and although Central has one of the top football programs among Alabama high schools, the Tigers own the series edge. It helped that EHS was 10-1-2 against the Red Devils from 1956 to 1968. Central lost its opener last week at home against mighty Hoover, 45-35. The Tigers won at Carroll, 50-7.

NOTE: Lakeside is off this week.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chiefs lose lead late
Sports

Chiefs lose lead late

Lakeside lost its season-opener, 21-16, at Reeves Field, in turn giving the visiting Valiant Cross Academy Warriors of Montgomery a win in the…

Watch Now: Related Video

Eufaula vs. Quitman County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert