This Week’s Gridiron Matchups

High school football state playoff games involving schools from Barbour County:
All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
WHO: Central-Phenix City Red Devils at Eufaula Tigers
WHERE: at Tiger Stadium, Eufaula
SERIES: Eufaula leads, 16-13-3
PREVIOUS MEETING: Central won 28-14, 2007
RECORDS: Central (0-1); Eufaula (1-0)
COACHES: Patrick Nix (0-1 in first season at Central, 66-23 in 8th season overall); Ed Rigby (15-9 in 3rd season at Eufaula, 68-21 in 8th season in Alabama)
Noteworthy: Eufaula’s last win over Central was a 33-7 whipping of the Red Devils at Phenix City in 2006, and although Central has one of the top football programs among Alabama high schools, the Tigers own the series edge. It helped that EHS was 10-1-2 against the Red Devils from 1956 to 1968. Central lost its opener last week at home against mighty Hoover, 45-35. The Tigers won at Carroll, 50-7.
NOTE: Lakeside is off this week.
