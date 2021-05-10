Tiger softball claims area championship

Eufaula High School’s varsity softball team was named area champs after defeating Valley and Opelika in the Class 6A Area 4 tournament last Thursday and Friday.

Eufaula opened game one with a 11-1 victory over Valley after jumping ahead 6-1 in the first inning thanks to an RBI single by Carly Puckett, a triple by Fantasia Jackson, an RBI groundout by Shanaya Collins, a double by Maddie Dowling and a single by Jada Woods.

Puckett took the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits, striking out eight and walking none in six innings.

In total, the Tigers totaled 14 hits lead by three each from Dowling and Clark and multiples from Jackson, Woods and Puckett.

In game two, Puckett was brilliant and threw a no-hitter to lead Eufaula past Opelika 13-0 in five innings, adding seven strikeouts to her record.

The team scored four runs in the first inning, six in the second, none in the third and three in the fourth to end the game early.

Carley Clark, Puckett, Collins and Dowling each had RBIs in the big inning, and the team as a whole racked up 12 hits.

Defensively, Eufaula made no errors, and Catherine Nolin had the most chances at seven.