Tiger Stadium game procedures

This year, for all Eufaula High School home football games, we will be selling tickets differently. They will only be sold online and using the GoFan app. We will NOT be accepting any cash at the gate, or selling any tickets at the gate. Many of our away games will be using this same format.
For parking at EHS games, cash will only be accepted ($3 per car.) Season/Reserved ticket holders are expected to show their ID and decal upon entering the lot, or you’ll be expected to pay the $3 parking fee. Please have exact change ($3) if at all possible, to minimize passing around cash money, and to help with keeping the line moving steadily.
Only cash will be accepted at the concession stands.
EHS will be limiting the stadium to 50% capacity, so tickets may go fast. Once they are all sold, there will be no exceptions, or late additions, so if you’re planning to attend, purchase now.
You have two ways to purchase tickets:
1) This is probably the easiest. Download the GoFan app on your phone, search for Eufaula High School (make sure you choose Alabama, and not Oklahoma), and purchase tickets there. Some away games are also listed, so be sure to choose the games you plan to attend.
2) Visit www.gofan.co (not www.gofan.com). Then search “Eufaula High School,” and all of our games will be there for you to purchase. Some away games are also listed, so be sure to pick “home” for the games in Eufaula, and “visitor” for the away games. It should give you a clickable ticket one you purchase, and when you arrive, the ticket booth will “redeem” your digital ticket once you get to the gate. Be very careful not to press the “redeem” button until you arrive at the gate, and someone tells you to do so. If it is showing that it has already been redeemed, they won’t let you in. And once you’re in the stadium, you won’t be allowed to leave and re-enter for any reason.
Go Tigers!
