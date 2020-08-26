Tigers roll in opener at Carroll

OZARK -- Hess Horne threw four touchdown passes to lead Eufaula to the 50-7 road rout over Carroll.
Horne threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Jay Townsend, a 20-yard score to Emmanual Stevenson, a 55-yard score to Ethan Black and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rodarius Thomas.
Devin Fuller added a 21-yard touchdown run, Jalen Paige scored on a 1-yard run and Zaden Thomas returned an interception 40 yards for a score.
Carroll scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Keyshawn Cole to Devin Bryant. Christian Adkins added the Carroll extra point.
Eufaula remains on the road this week as it visits Class 7A Central High of Phenix City at Garrett-Harrison Stadium Friday night. The Red Devils, under new head coach Patrick Nix, lost their season-opener at home to Hoover, 45-35.
This will mark the first regular-season meeting between Eufaula and Central since 2007 with the Red Devils won, 28-14.
Eufaula actually owns a 16-13-3 series advantage over Phenix City dating back to 1935.
