Tigers thump Thunderbirds in region clash

MONTGOMERY -- In a must-win situation, Eufaula came up big with a 33-7 thrashing of Park Crossing at Cramton Bowl Friday night.

The Tigers, now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in Class 6A Region 1 play, jumped out to a 15-0 lead at the half over the Thunderbirds and never looked back, leading 27-0 before the home team got on the scoreboard.

Hess Horne tossed five touchdown passes en route to a 17-for-27 performance that included 281 yards and one interception. Rah Rah Thomas caught seven of those passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Emanuel Stevenson had four receptions for 47 yards, Ethan Black four for 46 and a TD, and Devin Fuller also hauled in a TD pass.

Jamarion Lewis had a big night on the ground with 121 yards on 18 attempts, including a long run of 32 yards.

Defensively for the Tigers, Zadan Thomas was in on nine tackles, followed by Xavier Peterson with six (including an interception) and Keon Laseter with five. Slade Seaborne added an interception and a fumble recovery for the Tigers.

Eufaula opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 58-yard pass from Horne to Thomas. Brandon Gonzalez kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead.