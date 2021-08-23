Tigers win big in season opener

Jamarian Lewis scored four touchdowns and the Tigers defense was dominant against the visiting Carroll Eagles in Friday night’s 40-8 victory.

The Tigers opened the scoring with 9:20 left in the opening period when Lewis scored on a 10-yard run. The extra point attempt was missed.

Eufaula made it 14-0 when Lewis scored on a fourth-and-1 play and the Tigers converted the try for two when Copeland Cotton completed a pass in the end zone to Adrian Calloway.

The Tigers added to the lead with 9:48 left before halftime when Richard Cochran scored on a reverse. The PAT kick was missed, leaving the score at 20-0.

Right before half, Lewis scored again on a 22-yard run, making it 26-0 at the break.

Ziquayvion Nelson scored on a 20-yard run around right end with 6:40 to play in the third quarter, and Demarkus Cobb kicked through the extra point to make it 33-0.

Lewis scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run with 1:14 left in the third quarter as the Tigers increased the lead to 40-0 following the PAT.

Carroll’s first points came on a safety with 5:05 left in the fourth quarter, and a 2-yard TD run on a quarterback keeper from Keyshawn Cole made it 40-8 with 22 seconds left.

Eufaula is playing away on Friday in Phenix City against Central (1-0).