State Rep. Berry Forte announces run for fourth term

Berry Forte of Eufaula has announced that he will seek a fourth term representing Alabama House District 84.
In a press release, Forte, who has represented the district since 2010, said it’s been his pleasure to serve in the Alabama House.
“I am humbled to begin the journey again, as I seek a new term to serve District 84 as its elected representative,” Forte said. “When I first campaigned for this office and the opportunity to work to strengthen our community, I shared my story across the county. It’s the American story, grounded in values from the heartland. I am a native son and lifelong resident of Barbour County.
“I had a poor upbringing in a strong family that instilled in me a sense of responsibility to my fellow man and a belief in hard work as the means to get ahead. It is this strong foundation that has instilled in me the conviction that a life so blessed, must be lived in service to others. That is still my story and my unshakeable belief, that my life must be dedicated to service dedicated to Barbour County.”
In addition to Barbour County, the District 84 also serves residents in Russell and Bullock counties.
Before serving in Montgomery, Forte was a Barbour County commissioner for 28 years. Forte has served on the Barbour County Hospital Board, the NAACP, the Alabama Democratic Party, as member of the Barbour County Democratic Executive Committee, and is president of the Barbour County Concerned Citizens, an organization in which he has been active in for more than 35 years.
“These roles prepared me for the Legislature and still fuel me to be a strong activist and advocate for issues of paramount concern for citizens in House District 84,” Forte said.
He said he has worked to promote legislation to improve public education, healthcare, broadband access in rural communities, expanding Medicaid for working Alabama families, and preventing rural hospital closures.
“I value the interaction that I have with my friends and neighbors in Barbour County each day. Whether we chat in the grocery store, at church or an event in the city, I take seriously the thoughts, concerns, and dreams that they share with me,” Forte said.
He currently serves on the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee and the Ethics and Campaign Finance Committee.
“Together, with the citizens of this great community, we’ve won some battles and brought home some important successes for Barbour County. Still the work is not done, there are more miles ahead in this journey,” Forte said.