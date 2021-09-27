State Rep. Berry Forte announces run for fourth term

Berry Forte of Eufaula has announced that he will seek a fourth term representing Alabama House District 84.

In a press release, Forte, who has represented the district since 2010, said it’s been his pleasure to serve in the Alabama House.

“I am humbled to begin the journey again, as I seek a new term to serve District 84 as its elected representative,” Forte said. “When I first campaigned for this office and the opportunity to work to strengthen our community, I shared my story across the county. It’s the American story, grounded in values from the heartland. I am a native son and lifelong resident of Barbour County.

“I had a poor upbringing in a strong family that instilled in me a sense of responsibility to my fellow man and a belief in hard work as the means to get ahead. It is this strong foundation that has instilled in me the conviction that a life so blessed, must be lived in service to others. That is still my story and my unshakeable belief, that my life must be dedicated to service dedicated to Barbour County.”

In addition to Barbour County, the District 84 also serves residents in Russell and Bullock counties.