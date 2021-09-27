 Skip to main content
State seeks feedback from Alabamians on broadband access
State seeks feedback from Alabamians on broadband access

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is requesting information about broadband internet access and speed from Alabama residents and businesses.

Alabamians are encouraged to take the speed survey at https://alabama.speedsurvey.org/ to help the state more precisely locate gaps in broadband service areas. The information gathered will be used for more specific mapping of service gaps and planning efforts to help fill those gaps.

ADECA administers the Broadband Alabama program, which includes the Broadband Accessibility Fund created by the Alabama Legislature. Since 2018, the fund has assisted broadband providers with extending high-speed internet service for households, businesses and community anchors in unserved areas of the state or in areas lacking minimum threshold service.

Many Alabama homes and businesses receive less than the current federal definition of broadband service, which is 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed and three Mbps upload speed.

A video explaining the survey is available on the ADECA YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSNOf5Rag5g

