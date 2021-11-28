The Eufaula Christmas Tour of Homes returns as a two-day event

The After Hours event at Shorter Mansion has sold out.

Active military personnel or veterans will get complimentary tickets and can go on the home tour for free. This discount does not include spouses.

Guests will be able to go inside each of these large, historic homes, and there will also be tour guides or hostesses inside each home.

When asked which home on the tour is her favorite, Snead said she didn’t have one.

“They’re all beautiful and they’re all different,” she said. “You’ll go into one and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I never dreamed that would look like this.’ It’s just out of this world.”

Each home will be decked out in Christmas holiday decorations. Snead said they’ve already decorated every room downstairs in the Shorter Mansion.

Snead said that during the height of COVID they lost 90% of their income from canceling the Pilgrimage tour and the Christmas Tour of Homes.

“We own the Shorter Mansion and in order to keep it going we have to have those tours,” Snead said. “Not having them made quite a difference.”