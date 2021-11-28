The Eufaula Christmas Tour of Homes returns as a two-day event

The 15th annual Eufaula Christmas Tour of Homes will be returning this year for a two-day event on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.
The homes will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Because the home tour was canceled last year due to COVID, the Eufaula Heritage Association decided to extend the tour from a one-day event to a two-day event and added more homes to the tour.
In the past, there were usually about six homes on the tour, but this year there will be nine.
“This is a major fundraiser for the Eufaula Heritage Association,” said Pam Snead, executive director of the Eufaula Heritage Association. “It’s just a beautiful time of year and everybody is so excited about getting out again.”
The homes on this year’s tour, in addition to Shorter Mansion, are Utley Home, Ugalde Home, Bailey Home, Dixon Home, Graves Home, Hawkins Home, Singer Home and Dunning Home, formerly Old City Jail.
Guests can purchase tickets on the Eufaula Heritage Association website or by calling 334-687-3793 or 1-888-383-2852.
Guests can either pay $6 per home or pay $40 to see all the homes on the tour.
“Most people are just so excited that we are back and ready to open. The homeowners are excited and we’re selling tickets like mad,” Snead said.
The After Hours event at Shorter Mansion has sold out.
Active military personnel or veterans will get complimentary tickets and can go on the home tour for free. This discount does not include spouses.
Guests will be able to go inside each of these large, historic homes, and there will also be tour guides or hostesses inside each home.
When asked which home on the tour is her favorite, Snead said she didn’t have one.
“They’re all beautiful and they’re all different,” she said. “You’ll go into one and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I never dreamed that would look like this.’ It’s just out of this world.”
Each home will be decked out in Christmas holiday decorations. Snead said they’ve already decorated every room downstairs in the Shorter Mansion.
Snead said that during the height of COVID they lost 90% of their income from canceling the Pilgrimage tour and the Christmas Tour of Homes.
“We own the Shorter Mansion and in order to keep it going we have to have those tours,” Snead said. “Not having them made quite a difference.”
All the money raised from the fundraiser goes to the Heritage Association and helps pay to keep the Shorter Mansion operational.