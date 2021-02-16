The sounds of walking down on the boardwalk

I don’t know exactly what it is about the sound of hard heels pounding on a wooden boardwalk, but I do love that sound. I like it even better when I am wearing my cowboy boots. I guess part of that pleasure is that it takes me back to my childhood-cowboy days.

No, I was never actually a cowboy, but I did play one many times in my backyard. I also spent time watching Matt Dillion, Festus, Doc and the others as they strolled through Dodge City. They were on my family television each week, on Saturday evenings originally, and later on Mondays. Now, I could watch reruns of Gunsmoke every day of the week, and I do sometimes. Dodge City, Kansas, Tombstone, Arizona, Virginia City, Nevada and Lonesome Dove, Texas to name a few, all had wooden sidewalks, otherwise known as boardwalks. Cement had been invented by that time, but those rustic cowboy towns of the West didn’t have such luxuries.