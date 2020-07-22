Themed Trails Launched to Highlight Flavors of the Black Belt

Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) is pleased to announce the Feed Your Adventure—Flavors of the Black Belt Trail. Adventure awaits on the nine themed trails which feature a bounty of cold drinks, good eats, and back road treats created by the locals across the Black Belt.
The full Flavors of the Black Belt brochure and individual trail maps with additional information can be found here: https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/flavors/
“For me, and so many others, the Black Belt of Alabama is home,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Alabama Black Belt Adventures’ Flavors Trail is the perfect way to highlight the local specialty food creations, small business owners, cultural attractions and historical sites that make the Black Belt region of Alabama a truly special place.”
Each color-coded trail includes a shopping checklist where travelers can procure the tasty treats as well as lists of the numerous uniquely Black Belt destinations, eateries and overnight accommodations across the 23-county region.
“We could not be more excited about this new collaborative effort with regional partners to highlight the amazing creations of foodstuffs and refreshments found within the Black Belt,” said ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner. “The people in the region sure know how to produce delectable goodies, and we know that you’ll feel right at home as you responsibly venture along these trails exploring all this region has to offer. We invite you to come hungry on your back road tours across the Black Belt!”
Additionally, along the way adventurers are encouraged to participate in the fun passport competition and the monthly photo contests. Utilizing the passport, those who visit all nine trails will be entered for a grand prize weekend getaway at Lakepoint State Park that includes a guided fishing trip by Gone Fishing with Tony and a guided canoe or kayak aquatic eco-tour. More information on the contests can be found here in the Flavors brochure.
“Alabama has had great success spotlighting the culinary items featured in the ‘100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die’”, said state tourism director Lee Sentell. “Just like the local creations featured in Flavors, many of the ingredients that make up those recipes are grown and crafted in this region which takes great pride in the rich family history of recipes and agriculture skills passed down for generations,” he said.
ALBBAA would like to thank the partners that are not only vital to the local economies in their communities but also make this program possible. The Flavors of the Black Belt sponsors include: Alabama Bicentennial Commission, Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, Alabama Tourism Department, University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, Auburn/Opelika Tourism, Bullock County Tourism Council, Demopolis Chamber of Commerce, Eufaula/Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Monroeville/Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery Convention and Visitors Bureau, Selma/Dallas County Chamber of Commerce, Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, Wilcox County Chamber of Commerce, and featured retail outlets.
ALBBAA highly encourages travelers to adhere to the current health orders provided by the State Health Officer, including practicing safe social distancing and wearing a mask where appropriate while visiting the numerous locations highlighted within the campaign.
The Black Belt includes the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.
The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is committed to promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities in the Black Belt in a manner that provides economic and ecological benefits to the region and its citizens. For information, go to www.alabamablackbeltadventures.org.
