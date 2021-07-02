These tips will help you safely enjoy Alabama’s lakes and rivers

Heat SafetyDrink more non-alcoholic fluids. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink, regardless of your activity level.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Limit the amount of time spent outside during the middle of the day. The sun is strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Apply sunscreen. At least 20 minutes before going outside, apply sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Flowing garments allow air circulation and light-colored fabrics reflect light and heat.

Boating SafetyCheck your boat. Many people put their boats in the water without first checking motor belts and fluids, and end up having to be towed. Make sure your boat is in good working order before taking it out. Also make sure all required safety equipment is on the boat and in good working order.

Be courteous on the water. From the time you start to take the boat to the launching ramp until the time you take it out, courtesy plays a big part in the boating adventure. Be careful of your wake, both around homes and other boaters.