Toughest column I’ve had to write in 40 years

I have written my share of columns about the passing of special people in my life, people in the towns and states I’ve lived, and even a note or two about some special people of whom I’ve worked with or covered over the years.
This is a column I never wanted to write, and I don’t know if it’s because I’m feeling obligated or perhaps just a self-fulfilling duty of sorts, but here goes.
At about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, my mother was declared deceased. Just a day earlier she was feeling restless and wanted to go home and was told by doctors they needed to do some more tests over about a week. Late Tuesday her health plummeted, and on Wednesday morning we were told she was fading fast. She held on throughout much of the day, not surprising since she lasted 87 fantastic years on earth, including five years after we had been told she wouldn’t make it a week during a previous hospital stay, one she miraculously snapped out of soon after her children and husband had been called to a hospital quiet place to discuss her impending demise.
Forgive me if I don’t know how to pass along that my mother passed away because in spirit she certainly hasn’t left. She has so many people that love her and remember her and hold her memory so high.
My brothers, my sister, all of her grandchildren -- including my children -- well, the loss hurts more than I could have ever expected.
Maybe I should think how great it was that she touched so many people in her 87 years. She loved us so much! It made me so happy that my daughters were close to her. My stepfather has been incredible, too. We love him dearly.
Just last week, my mother and I laughed about her mother’s loud dresses one of my daughters possessed several photos of and had framed. Her mother was a trip, putting it mildly. Her sister was an angel, too, and cancer took her away far too soon. Her brother had drowned at 16 saving others during a church picnic when a storm appeared out of nowhere. He had helped a man rescue many from an island to shore before the small boat capsized. Obviously, the entire bunch were special and although her siblings found Heaven much earlier, God saw to it we got 87 years of her goodness here on earth.
My other daughter and her mother were allowed to spend about 15 minutes at her bedside prior to her passing. No one will ever know how special that is to me, since I’m about 750 miles away and couldn’t get there in time. It’s what my mother would’ve wanted because my kids were so close to her.
She called every day for weeks following my double-knee replacement on July 15 until she finally realized I was giving her the same answer over and over – “I’m doing OK, Mama.” She signed off every call with “I love you.”
In a column about my mother from 2014, I talked of being the youngest of her four children and that I had perfected the art of being imperfect while my three siblings made following in their footsteps pretty tough for child number 4.
Social media showed its good side following her death as people from all over the country sent some of the most heart-felt notes regarding her I could ever imagine, whether it was being a college advisor or dean to them at both Judson College in Marion or the University of Arkansas, singing and playing the piano at church, or just being the A-1 person she was to everyone she met.
I closed out the 2014 column saying how much I realized that I was the luckiest son in the world for having her as a mother. Her passing doesn’t change that one bit.
