Try a little bit of everything: Eufaula native Georgia Mock’s advice to fellow college students

Mock — the recipient of the Fearless and True Scholarship, All Auburn Leadership Scholarship and Susan Delony Memorial Endowed Scholarship — didn’t stop with Freshman Forum. By the end of 2020, she was elected to be the director of internal communications for Auburn’s Student Government Association, or SGA.

“Through things like SGA, Greek life and other activities, I met some of the best people who made Auburn feel like home,” Mock said.

After one short year at Auburn, Mock feels like she has found a crucial key to help bring success to her and other students.

“The best thing I ever did, and what I would encourage every student coming into Auburn to do, is to get involved in every way possible,” said Mock, who also works part time for the Auburn Alumni Association. “I had so many opportunities presented to me, even through COVID and things like that. I would just encourage anybody, even if it may not be something you know that much about or you don’t know many people joining it, give it a try, apply. You never know what’s going to happen.”

She realizes it might not be the easiest task for everyone, but it was an important step in her college career.