United States Census Bureau needs your help

Only 59.9 percentof the population in Alabama has completed the 2020 Census. This puts the state at risk for losing millions in federal funding over the next 10 years.
Every 10 years, the U.S. government counts every person lining in the U.S. through the census. The census is a short questionnaire that asks basic information about your household and the people who live in it. Your personal responses are confidential. The census started in January 2020 in the remote areas of Alaska and most households have received their invitations to respond by now.
Data from the census are used to divide over $1.5 trillion dollars of government funding for important services like schools, libraries, food stamps, and health care. Data from the census are also used to divide up political representation in Congress, in your state capital and in cities and towns across the country; a complete count means fair representation for your community.
Responses to the Census responses are confidential — protected by Title 13 — it is some of the most protected data in the federal government.
The 2020 Census will not ask about citizenship or immigration status.
The Census Bureau is not allowed to share your individual information with other government agencies, immigration officials, or the public. Strong laws protect your response from being shared! Census responses can only be used for statistical purposes.
Responding to the census is quick and simple. You can respond online by visiting www.My2020Census.gov. Go to the official census website, enter your household ID, and then answer the questions. If you do not have an online ID — it’s OK. You can fill one out without one.
You can respond by phone also. Call the Census Bureau at 1-844-330-2020, to answer the census by phone and ask questions about the census.
If you do not respond to the census online or by phone, the Census Bureau will mail you a paper questionnaire. If you do not respond, starting most likely in August, a census employee might come to your home to ask for the information in person.
Language assistance is available for some languages. The online questionnaire and telephone assistance are available in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Japanese. The Census Bureau is producing language glossaries, language identification cards, and language guides in 59 non-English languages. The 2020 Census questionnaire itself can be completed in13 languages including English.
By participating in the 2020 Census you will help your community gain funding for emergency services, childcare programs, community grants, elder care initiatives, as well as programs for those with special needs to name a few. So don’t wait! Please do what you can now to help your community get the funding it needs.
Responding to the 2020 Census takes less than 10 minutes, it’s safe, important, and easy. Respond online at my2020census.gov or call toll-free 844-330-2020.
