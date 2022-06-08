Upward Bound program in Eufaula gets $1.77M

Wallace Community College in Dothan was recently selected to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Education in the amount of $1,769,530 for the WCCD Upward Bound program, which provides fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college entrance.

It is anticipated that the grant will fund the WCCD Upward Bound program for a total of 5 years.

The WCCD Upward Bound program will operate from the College’s Sparks Campus in Eufaula and will serve residents of Barbour, Henry and Bullock counties.

Eufaula High School is among the schools targeted for the Upward Bound program, as are Abbeville, Barbour County and Bullock County high schools.

“As Upward Bound provides opportunities for students, it contributes to the College's mission of inspiring and facilitating learning to prepare our constituents for current and emerging opportunities,” said Mickey Baker, WCCD Dean of Student Affairs & Sparks Campus.

“I am elated to know that the Upward Bound staff can continue to provide the needed academic support and other services to our participants,” said Dr. Demetriss Locke, WCCD Director of TRiO Support Services & Upward Bound. “My staff and I are honored to play a small role in the lives of our students as we attempt to make an everlasting impact.”

The Upward Bound program provides opportunities for participants to succeed in their precollege performance and ultimately in their higher education pursuits. Upward Bound serves high school students from low-income families as well as high school students from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor's degree.

Upward Bound helps students perform proficiently in key subject areas by providing them with resources and guidance needed to graduate from high school, enroll in college and complete a postsecondary certificate or degree, as well as helping students overcome any existing economic, academic and cultural obstacles; many of those obstacles have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.