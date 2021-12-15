Wallace awarded grant from Lumina Foundation

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) was recently awarded a $75,000 grant from Lumina Foundation to further its efforts to increase adult student enrollment in credit and non-credit programs.

WCCD was one of only 20 community colleges in the nation and one of two community colleges in Alabama chosen to receive funding.

“Wallace Community College is so pleased that Lumina has chosen to fund our proposal,” said Dr. Linda Young, WCCD president. “We are honored to be one of only 20 community colleges in the nation selected for funding. We look forward to using this investment to reach underserved populations in our region through innovative outreach and services.”

Mickey Baker, dean of Student Affairs and Sparks Campus, agrees: “This grant provides an opportunity to leverage our delivery mechanism to meet students where they are. I am excited about executing our proposal.”

“We are very grateful to Lumina for selecting Wallace Community College as a recipient of this award,” said Buffae Howard, WCCD Adult Recruiter. “The grant funds will enhance our efforts to enroll and reengage adults aged 25 and older through our Wallace on Wheels initiative connecting diverse groups of individuals with educational opportunities.”