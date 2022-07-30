Wallace disbursing relief funds to students

As a result of COVID, the U.S. Department of Education provided institutions of higher education with Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund Supplemental Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education to meet unmet acute institutional needs and serve students who need financial aid to reenroll and maintain engagement and reengagement in postsecondary education. Wallace Community College-Dothan has received funding in the amount of $1,745,276 to assist students in the COVID pandemic.

WCCD has previous disbursed funds directly to students in the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 terms. The last disbursement to students is estimated to take place in the next week and will deplete grant funds. The Summer 2022 term disbursement will total approximately $500,000. Eligibility for the award is based on summer term enrollment and students’ 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid Expected Family Contribution score as determined by Federal Student Aid.

“The SAIHE grant is a wonderful opportunity for the College to provide additional financial support to our students as we all continue to navigate the hurdles associated with COVID,” said Dr. Anthony Jouvenas, WCCD Director of Financial Aid. “The vast majority of this grant has gone directly to our students! We are excited to provide direct financial support to our students as we feel this makes the most difference.

For more information on financial aid assistance at WCCD, please contact the Financial Aid department at finaid@wallace.edu, 334-556-2476 (Dothan campus), or 334-687-3543 (Sparks campus).